Aman is launching a new luxury cruiseliner 

Aman, the high-end hotel group synonymous with refinement and unparalleled hospitality, is applying its signature to a new model: a 600-feet luxury yacht.

Codenamed Project Sama, the vessel is a joint venture between Cruise Saudi and Aman, designed in partnership with renowned Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design. Promising the full Aman experience on the water – sleek, spacious suites, sublime service and complete privacy – the floating hotel will offer 50 generous minimalist suites, each with a private balcony for soaking up the sea views. Itineraries have yet to be confirmed, but routes will likely explore Saudi by sea.

Onboard, there will be an array of dining options, including an informal all-day restaurant for international dining as well a relaxed club and lounge for refreshing sundowners and strong nightcaps. Bliss out at the serene Aman Spa, which comes with a Japanese garden to help restore your soul. If you want a dip in the ocean, the expansive Beach Club offers seafarers direct access to the water at the stern of the yacht. Sama also has two helipads for comings and goings.

This isn’t Aman’s first rodeo at sea. In 2015, the hotel group unveiled Amandira, a custom-built, two-masted Phinisi sailing and diving vessel with five spacious cabins and a crew of 14. There was also Amanikan (now Mahodaya), a 32-metre, three-cabin traditional yacht built in 2009 to explore bays and coves of the Indonesian Archipelago.

Says Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman, “Project Sama will provide transformative experiences within the revered Aman setting and service, which is unlike any other yacht experience, ultimately creating a whole new category in on the water discovery.”

