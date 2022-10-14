Belmond & Maison Ruinart unveil a luxury barge with a champagne bar

Looks like floating hospitality is about to reach its highest peak in the coming years. Hot on the heels of news on Four Seasons’ luxury “floating hotel” is Belmond’s Coquelicot, a new luxury barge by the hospitality group that’ll be a part of its unmatched French collection come May 2023.

To create an unparalleled experience for guests on board, they will collaborate with Maison Ruinart, the world’s oldest champagne house, for this journey.

Travellers will be invited to a private tasting lunch by Maison Ruinart’s Chef In Residence Valérie Radou and Coquelicot Head Chef on the vessel, marking the inaugural debut of a Maison Ruinart’s chef cooking a private “four-hands” lunch outside the Champagne house. Apart from a mouthwatering lunch, guests onboard the Coquelicot are also set to discover Maison Ruinart’s latest sustainability initiatives during private guided tours of the historic Taissy vineyard.

In line with the glasses of bubbly that guests can partake in, Coquelicot will also bring travellers along a cinematic and highly personalised journey of Champagne, cruising along the region’s canals while revealing exquisite views from a unique vantage point.

Here, three elegant cabins will be housed in the Belmond Coquelicot — each with marble ensuite facilities, of course — as well as an indoor salon with an exceptional champagne bar. If you’re one to watch the world go by as the boat gently meanders through the waterways, the vessel’s top deck is where you’ll spend the most time at. The luxuriously decked space comprises two seating lounges, an open kitchen and a shaded dining area for you to properly kick back and relax.

