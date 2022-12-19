11 luxe hotel suites for your next trip to Hong Kong

As we spot many avid travellers eyeing for the best Hong Kong hotels after the restriction ease, we can’t help but suggest these 11 outstanding hotels to be on the list. Spoiler: these hotel suites are as opulent and luxurious as you would imagine.

From sweeping city and Victoria Harbour views to in-room jacuzzis, dedicated spa rooms and private chefs, take a glimpse into Hong Kong’s most extravagant and expensive hotel suites.

André Fu Suite at The Upper House







A brand new suite in collaboration with coveted architect and designer, André Fu, the 1,960 square foot André Fu Suite by The Upper House pays homage to his original intention to create a sophisticated and modern residence. Previously a two-bedroom, penthouse, Fu has reimagined the space to fit a dining table seating 18, and adapted the bathroom to be a spa area with twin massage beds. Sophisticated and modern luxuries are enhanced with a daily in-room Champagne breakfast for two, a 90-minute wellness treatment for two and round-trip transfers with House car, and a gift from the André Fu Living collection.

Price per night: HK$60,000 (subject to change. Most up-to-date rates are available upon request)

Room size: 1,960 square feet

The Upper House, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 2918 1838



Salisbury Penthouse at Rosewood Hong Kong





Featuring stunning southwest harbour views out towards Wanchai and Causeway Bay, Rosewood Hong Kong’s Salisbury Penthouse is a three-bedroom abode that exudes opulence. Its grand dining room that can seat up to 12 guests is the perfect place to catch up with friends and family, and its fully stocked personal bar and built-in wine fridge will have you toasting to a brighter year.

Those staying at the penthouse will also be entitled to free pick up and drop off in their own chauffeured Range Rover, semi-private lift entry, priority reservations at Asaya, hotel restaurants and bars, as well as a 24-hour butler service, access to Manor Club and luxury pet amenities including pet-sitting and dog-walking services.

Price per night: HK$120,000

Room size: 4,812 square feet

Rosewood Hong Kong, 18, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8888

Presidential Suite at Four Seasons Hong Kong









An undeniably indulgent experience, Four Seasons Hong Kong‘s Presidential Suite is a one-of-a-kind room that promises front row views of Hong Kong harbour and exclusive benefits throughout your stay. Expect to be treated like royalty as guests are entitled to a round-trip transfer in their own Mercedes-Maybach, personal butler, in-room breakfast courtesy of a private chef, and an intimate three Michelin-starred Cantonese dinner.

Those looking to take their stay further than the allure of soft cotton sheets can also book in for a private cocktail making class with expert bartender and beverage ambassador, Lorenzo Antinoria, or a private vibration therapy and singing bowl class led by resident wellness masters.

Price per night: HK$108,000

Room size: 3430 square feet

Four Seasons Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3196 8888

The Mandarin Suite at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong









Double height ceilings, walls of glass and a balcony thats runs along the length of The Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong‘s Mandarin Suite but scratch the surface of the quintessential luxury offerings available upon making a booking.

The adjoining private couple’s spa suite provides guests with their own sanctuary for treatment, reflection and exercise, while the en-suite bath looks out over the ebb and flow of city life. The seven-room suite features both a living and dining area, kitchen and study. All guests will also have exclusive access to The Mandarin Club benefits such as evening canapés served with Champagne, wines, bottled cocktails, house spirits and beer .

Price per night: HK$88,000

Room size: 3843 square feet

Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 0111

Horizon Club Suite at Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong







Sojourn for some big names such as Xi Jin Pin, Hilary Clinton, Luciano Pavarotti and Robert Parker, Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong‘s Horizon Club Suites are elevated, refined and distinguished in style. Built with the needs of the modern-day traveller in mind, the enhanced Horizon Club rooms and suites provide a sense of space that can be adapted according to guests’ needs. Led by Tristan Auer, the design concept brings a Parisian sensitive and modern Oriental approach to the ethos of the new rooms.

Those booking in are invited to take advantage of its bespoke pantry and in-room amenities such as bottled cocktails from the hotels award-winning Lobster Bar, bar trolley to mix drinks at your leisure and bathroom products from all-natural beauty brand, John Masters Organics.

Those favouring the Presidential Suite will be happy to hear that renovation plans are currently in the pipeline, soon to promise an even more luxurious offering.

Price: Available upon request

Room size: 2,260 square feet

Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2877 3838

Presidential Suite at Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong







Exclusively designed by Bar Studio, this 4,300 square foot suite has been adorned in bronze and gold detailing, and a mix of European and Chinese art suggests the home of a serious connoisseur.

Curated with entertaining in mind, the Presidential Suite at Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong houses two living areas, several bedrooms, a grand piano, bartender’s corner and a dining table that seats 12 hungry guests. Home to various royals across the years, it’s features like its free-standing bathtub and coveted harbour views that attracts an affluent crowd. A Suite Butler is available for any needs during the entire stay.

Price per night: HK$80,000

Room size: 4,300 square feet

Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2588 1234

The Ritz-Carlton Suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong











Lady Gaga is rumoured to be just one name of note checking in to The Ritz-Carlton Suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong. And with 270-degree panoramic city and Victoria Harbour views, it’s easy to see why. Complete with a personal butler service and Chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce round trip airport pick up, those staying in the suite will also be treated to a daily massage for two at the The Ritz-Carlton Spa and be granted access to The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge and privileges.

Price per night: HK$159,999

Room size: 3,930 square feet

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, 1 Austin Road West, West Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2263 2263

Entertainment Suite at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong







Newly unveiled, the Entertainment Suite at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong has been designed by award-winning Hong Kong architect and designer, Joyce Wang, and decked out with cutting edge technology to truly give meaning to its name — allowing you to entertain in style.

The suite boasts a B&O BeoLab sound system, 13ft x 11.5 ft cinema screen, PlayStation gaming equipment as well as a FreshBed sleep system in the master bedroom. Guests may also request hotel chefs to prepare a private dinner from its state-of-the-art kitchen, served in a bright and airy dining room seating up to 10 diners.

Price per night: HK$72,000

Room size: 1,800 square feet

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, +852 2132 0188

W Hong Kong’s Extreme Wow Suite







Affectionally known as the ‘rockstar’ suite having accommodated reality show celebrities, and both modern pop and legendary singers, W Hong Kong‘s Extreme Wow Suite is a contemporary home away from home.

Relax in a warm, oversized bathtub overlooking the harbour, or kickback in the parlor using high-end audio and video entertainment. Creative amenities can be provided upon request (and at an additional cost), but worth the price tag for those looking to impress with DJ records, personalised photo boards and extra desserts.

Price per night: From HK$10,000

Room size: 2,160 square feet

W Hong Kong, 1 Austin Road West Kowloon Station, Hong Kong, +852 3717 2222

The Peninsula Suite at The Peninsula, Hong Kong









Sitting high above the city on the 26th floor, The Peninsula Suite at The Peninsula, Hong Kong takes guests on an artistic journey that seamlessly blends contemporary artworks with more traditional Chinese pieces. Featuring its own spellbinding, private balcony and unique extras like its dedicated cinema screening room (with reclining seats), guests can easily escape the hustle of the day-to-day.

Those staying at The Peninsula Suite are also entitled to Rolls-Royce and chauffeur on 24-hour call, and a 24-hour personal housekeeping service.

Price per night: Room rates are disclosed on a discretionary basis.

Room size: 4,111 square feet

The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2920 2888

The Murray Suite at The Murray, Hong Kong













Resembling that of a private residence rather than a hotel room, The Murray Suite comprises of a large dining table, separate living room, spa-style bathrooms and sweeping views of the Hong Kong skyline. Ready for bed with bath amenities by Grown Alchemist, and snuggle up in 1000 thread count luxurious linen sheets; guests may also make requests to their personal butler service throughout their stay.

Price per night: HK$ 47,000

Room size: 2422 square feet

The Murray, Hong Kong, 22 Cotton Tree Dr, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3141 8888

This story first appeared here.