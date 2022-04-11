Why a Dayuse daycation is the quick reset you need

In the throes of the pandemic these last two years, hotels had to find ways to diversify their services – platforms like Dayuse allowed these properties to rethink the way they package their services.

While I’m familiar with staycations, a daycation was a new experience. It would combine all the things I loved best about a staycay: Splashing around in the pool, an excellent meal and, above all, a plush room with a comfortable bed that could rival my own. Dayuse offers all of these, by encouraging users of its platform to get the most out of their stay, no matter how short. Its current partners include Parkroyal Collection Pickering, Fairmont Hotel and Intercontinental Singapore.

For my daycation, I’m checking into Sofitel S/O, a CBD hotel that marries French culture with its DNA. Just for the day, I’d packed my loungewear and a swimsuit determined to get as much rest

What you need to know

Booking a stay under Dayuse is a breeze. All you need is the app. Unlike your standard hotel stay with fixed check-in and check-out times, you have the flexibility to choose a time slot, or within a span of hours such as 6am to llpm. You’re also not locked into your reservation, as you cancel up to the very last minute. Once you arrive at the hotel, simply check in at the reception as you usually would.

My experience

I started my stay with a cool dip in the swimming pool, surrounded by towering buildings in the CBD vicinity. Most of the day is spent in my room. Everything is plush and expansive, including the room size, the bed with its comfortable mattress and ample-sized bathtub. The tributes to Paris are in the details, from the wainscotting to the wooden tiles and even a ceiling light-box depicting a French cupola.

For lunch, we troop down to the Xperience Restaurant. The all-day café, restaurant and bar has an open kitchen with a 20-foot Molteni Oven for diners to witness all the behind-the-scenes action. The meal is lovely, and with our dining credit of $200, we’re free to order as we wish. We have the seared slices of Australian beef ribeye, a lovely brined seabass served with a celeriac purée, mushroom ragout and an Asian Slaw, as well as an aglio olio pasta with seafood. To cut through the richness of the meal, we have the S/O salad, complete with greens, walnuts, feta cheese and tropical fruits.

It’s the perfect meal for a scheduled nap later, and doing little else but catching up on Netflix shows.

Experiences

While I went without added experiences on my daycation, Dayuse also curates activities revolving around an occasion. Some of its partnering hotels have offered dayscape experiences which include spa treatments; for Valentine’s Day, others had also collaborated with fragrance brands and the hotel’s own in-house bar to offer workshops.

Now that travel is back, is a daycation still relevant with all the lifted restrictions? We think so. Many continue to WFH, and would love a quick respite from home. Others also still remain hesitant about travelling, and when a staycay just isn’t possible, Dayuse has got you sorted.

Visit Dayuse here