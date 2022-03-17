Echo, a luxury camp in Antarctica, is inspired by space exploration

Explorers to Antarctica can soon brave the cold in luxurious form thanks to White Desert.

The pioneers of luxury travel in Antarctica have announced details of their new camp, Echo, launching in November 2022. The land of snow and ice, Antarctica provides an alluring backdrop for its guests. Inspired by the seminal age of Space exploration, Echo will provide exclusive access to the rarely seen interior of the Continent.

Stylish, luxurious, and modern, the new Antarctica eco-camp features six heated, cutting-edge bedroom ‘sky pods’. Each come complete with expansive floor to ceiling windows commanding views of the dramatic landscape beyond.

Crafted from composite fiberglass, each of the space-inspired sky pods will be designed for two guests, with interiors featuring retro space-age detailing and luxurious furnishings. Inside, each pod will feature original photos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) by former Commander, White Desert guest and retired astronaut, colonel Terry Virts. “The mountains are the most beautiful I have seen across Earth, Venus and Mars”, explains Virts.

Sustainable Design

Camp Echo will also offer a central lounge area, dining, and heated shower pods. As with all their camps, White Desert has designed Echo to be dismantled without a trace, leaving no more than a transitory impact on Antarctica.

Futuristic in design, Echo has been created especially for clients who’ve travelled the globe in style and understand the privilege of effecting positive change through travel. Perfect for exclusive use groups, Echo caters for up to 12 guests.

Echo allows guests to combine an ultra-luxury experience with a once in lifetime adventure. An experienced team of chefs, hosts and expert guides allows guests to relax or explore at their leisure. Guests will step from the plane and escorted directly to the luxury Antarctica camp to a private lounge where a martini, shaken with 10,000 year old ice will be waiting.

Guests will have access to all White Desert activities, which include fat biking, skiing, skidooing and 4×4 Arctic Truck driving as well as expertly guided hiking, ice-climbing and mountaineering. Antarctic interior highlights such as visiting Atka Bay to see the 28,000 strong Emperor Penguin colony or a bucket-list journey to the South Pole are also on offer.

As you’d expect, to experience Echo isn’t cheap. Prices to stay at the luxury Antarctica camp starts from US$780,000 for an exclusive group of 12 pax or US$65,000 per person for FIT guests for a 5-day tour.

The cost includes return flights and transfers from Cape Town to Antarctica, all accommodation, food & beverages, and activities around camp. Additionally, White Desert Antarctica have pledged to use US$1,000 per person per trip for their conservation, community and sustainability initiatives.

(Images: White Desert)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore.