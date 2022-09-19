Ember Curates: One-night-only Michelin-starred dining in Desaru

This Saturday, Ember Beach Club at One&Only Desaru Coast is set to present the inaugural edition of the all-new Ember Curates series, featuring a collaborative one-night-only dinner showcase from Michelin-starred chefs Andrew Walsh and Julien Royer.

Chef Andrew Walsh Chef Julien Royer

Framed by breathtaking sunsets and lapping waves from the South China Sea, the beach-side destination of Ember Beach Club showcases “nua Irish” cuisine crafted by chef Walsh of Cure Restaurant in Singapore. On Sep 24, he will join hands with chef Royer of Odette Singapore in the first edition of the gastronomy programme to pay homage to the both of their culinary signatures through a menu inspired by their homelands, travels and experiences.

Ember Beach Club at One & Only Desaru Coast

Beside items like Hand Dived Scallop Au Naturel and Yuzu T’art, chef Royer will present his signature Claudine Bouillabaisse, a perennial favourite served at his newest French neo-brasserie concept, Claudine, in Singapore. Chef Walsh, who leads the culinary concept at Ember Beach Club, will showcase distinct Irish elements from his establishment in Singapore. Anchoring his menu are fresh seafood and tender meats from Ireland, such as freshly harvested Gallagher oysters from Ireland, as well as a classic Irish recipe of potato colcannon, and his rendition of Wagyu Beef Rossini.

Gallagher Oyster, Sea Asparagus, Dill

For overnight guests of One&Only Desaru Coast, an ultra-stylish Sunday brunch by the pool will take place at Ember Beach Club on Sep 25. Guests will savour a mouth-watering array of crowd-pleasing favourites, including signature stuffed baos, hearty tacos, woodfired flatbreads and more, to the panorama of sparkling ocean views and ambient sounds from the DJ.

Limited seats are open for advanced reservations for the dinner on Saturday, Sep 24. An unforgettable escape from city life and epicurean festivities await at One&Only Desaru Coast with special room packages for overnight stays available for booking online. For dining reservations, kindly make your booking directly at Ember Beach Club’s reservation site or email dining@oneandonlydesarucoast.com.