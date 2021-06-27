Holiday at Primard, the former estate of Catherine Deneuve

The splendid Primard estate, at one time the property of Catherine Deneuve, has been entirely redesigned and redecorated by a top team of hoteliers. The result: a sumptuous hotel spa and restaurant, located in a green setting on the banks of the Eure. Beware, you may never want to leave.

A sumptuous residence set on the water, framed by a moat in the heart of a wooded park. It could be the setting of a fairy tale; this is the domain of Primard. This 18th century castle, located in Guainville in the Eure-et-Loir region of France, now welcomes visitors in one of its 40 impeccably decorated rooms. Another detail that adds to its lore is that a renowned guest has stayed in the establishment: Catherine Deneuve. The award-winning actress once made this luxurious site her refuge.

Palace collectors

Two well-known investors are responsible for the transformation of the Primard site: Frédéric Biousse and Guillaume Foucher. The first is a financier, the other an art historian and gallery owner. French publication Nouvel Obs has dubbed them “Palace collectors,” and rightly so. In the last few years, this striking duo has acquired some incredible places, chosen meticulously and executed taste. Opening a new spot at a time of crisis is a daring move, which puts the focus on their vision: immediate satisfaction, but with quality. Their success in the commercial and hotel sectors charmed the multiple award-winning actress. And the result is a refined, welcoming castle and an unforgettable experience.

High-end local produce on the table

In this temple of well-being, the Primard estate’s three buildings have been cleverly assigned their purpose. In addition to the main house, there is a lake house with six rooms and the Susanne Kaufmann spa; while further away the Verger houses the gourmet restaurant helmed by Eric Frechon, Michelin-starred chef at the Bristol in Paris. Produce comes directly from the castle’s vegetable gardens, or from local producers.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews.