When worlds collide: Inside the Gucci takeover at The Savoy Hotel’s Royal Suite

The transformation of The Savoy Hotel’s legendary Royal Suite into a sumptuous ode to all things Gucci – in the same year that marks the Florentine powerhouse’s much-hyped centennial celebrations – takes the love affair between fashion and hotels to a whole new level, writes François Oosthuizen.

A hundred years after Guccio Gucci founded his eponymous luxury label, it’s only fitting that The Savoy Hotel in London joined the celebrations with a special tribute. It is here, after all, where a young Guccio was employed as a luggage porter and lift boy in the late 1890s – gaining direct access to the tastes and needs of discerning travellers as he escorted them from floor to floor. Seeing the luxurious luggage and elegant clothes of guests reportedly proved a major impetus in his desire to start his own leather goods company, shortly after his return to Italy. The rest, as they say, is history.

Ever since its foundation, Gucci has frequently featured, or mentioned, the theme of travel, referencing the iconography of luxury hotels and the jet-setters who populated them in the early decades of the 20th century. It was with irony, pride and self-awareness that Guccio introduced these themes and symbols in subsequent collections, after his first-hand experiences at The Savoy.

The relationship between Gucci and The Savoy first came under the spotlight last April with the reveal of Gucci’s Aria collection, during a very exclusive event hosted at the hotel. The collection and its presentation included numerous nods to the hotel and its role in shaping Gucci’s mythology – even helmets embellished with the words “Savoy Club”.

Now, the partnership’s next iteration is the transformation of The Savoy’s Royal Suite into a reflection of the Gucci world, featuring furniture, furnishings and decorative items from the Gucci Décor collection – from tasselled tub chairs upholstered in the house’s monograms, to deep sofas festooned with Gucci-branded throws and fringed cushions, the brand’s botanical-print plates, Gucci candles, Gucci fragrances and, of course, Gucci bathroom robes and slippers.

In addition, art and antiquities from auctioneers Christie’s have been carefully curated to complement the aesthetic, which has been conceived to harmonise with the design and heritage of The Savoy.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to partner with two iconic luxury brands and bring our Private Sales service to guests of this great London hotel,” says Adrien Meyer, global head of private sales at Christie’s. “At Christie’s, the ultimate luxury is to be surrounded by art. Together with Gucci, the Royal Suite at The Savoy is the most exclusive place to stay in London.”

All the items in the Royal Suite added by Gucci and Christie’s are available for purchase, making it an exceptionally exclusive showroom, as well as one of the most luxurious hotel suites in London – with its parade of rooms spanning the entire length of the fifth floor, providing unrivalled views over the Thames. The Royal Suite offering includes a dedicated butler, use of The Savoy’s Rolls-Royce within a 5km radius, return transfers, bespoke in-room amenities and exclusive Gucci experiences.

The partnership will also see the two brands reveal further initiatives later in the year, according to Franck Arnold, managing director at The Savoy. “I’m delighted that The Savoy is partnering with Gucci in such a creative way during the fashion house’s centenary year. It’s wonderful to bring alive our shared history to contemporary audiences, and we’re excited to unveil a transformed Royal Suite, as well as providing guests with charming experiences and exceptional service that befit two brands with such global renown.”

The Gucci takeover of the Royal Suite at London’s venerable grande dame comes at a price tag of £15,875 (almost S$29,000) per night for the 265 sq m accommodation, which includes a stately bedroom with a four-poster bed and a hand-sprung Savoir mattress, a spacious dressing room with cedar-lined wardrobes, a marble-clad bathroom, and airy living rooms leading on to an elegant dining room.

A fitting Gucci x Savoy welcome – including a range of gifts and a bottle of Louis Roederer Cristal on ice – awaits guests on arrival, while a choice of contemporary Italian cocktails is served for an evening aperitif. A personalised VIP shopping experience is also on the cards: either in the privacy of The Royal Suite by Gucci or in one of Gucci’s flagship London stores, with private Rolls-Royce transfer.

What goes without saying is that you’ll enjoy the superlative service The Savoy is so renowned for, with a dedicated butler at your beck and call, and the support of a small army of hospitality professionals. A stay in The Royal Suite by Gucci also means you’ll be joining a very elite club – from royalty and statesmen, to rock stars and oligarchs – who have previously rested their heads here in style. This time, however, the stay includes being surrounded by unmistakable Italian flair and craftsmanship, and you can shop to your heart’s content without ever leaving the suite!

More information here

This story first appeared in the February 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.