Why Le Bristol Paris is the indomitable Grand Dame of palace hotels

Paris is the city of love. The city of light.

But it is also the city of grand dame hotels. Only the crème de la crème of properties earn this distinction through unique merits of French excellence. These include rich historical significance, elegance and pure lavishness.

Le Bristol Paris was the first hotel in the country to be awarded this coveted status. Early on, it had established itself as a bastion of old-school opulence and it consistently retains this reputation through rigorous standards and constant refurbishments.

We’re immediately introduced to its legendary hospitality upon arrival. Our car pulls up to the shiny gold and brass entrance, where smartly dressed bellboys swiftly identify us and address us by name. Our luggage is promptly taken, and we’re beckoned into the warm fold of luxury that is the lobby.

Inside, it’s a stylish blend of period furnishings with polished marble, stately columns and classic boiserie walls framed with gilded mirrors. Enormous floral arrangements sit next to chintzy Louis XV and XIV sofas framed by Abusson tapestries. This is unmistakably a palace. A distinction deserving for the pearl of the Oetker Collection.

Storied Splendour



Le Bristol’s history began in 1715, when Louis XIV’s court left Versailles and returned to Paris where they established mansions. With the conception of the Elysée Palace nearby, its address of Faubourg Saint-Honoré attracted luxury stores such as Hermès and Lanvin.

In 1925, the mansion was turned into a hotel by Hyppolyte Jammet. Launched in the Roaring Twenties, it quickly drew emerging luminaries such as Cristobal Balenciaga, Coco Chanel and A-list entertainers like Josephine Baker. In 1978, German businessman and hotelier Rudolf A. Oetker acquired the hotel from the family business and turned it into a palace. Today, Le Bristol continues to be the favoured property for global elites, the fashion set and celebrities.

Devotion to Detail

Over the years, the hotel has seen multiple refreshes, with its most recent refurbishment by architectural firm MM Design taking place just last year. Following the renovation of its restaurants, courtyard garden, spa and bar, its rooms have followed suit.

Due to Le Bristol’s history as a private mansion, its layout is not consistent, so each suite is unique to the other in layout and decor. Prior to the recent refurbishment, the rooms featured matching tapestries, curtains and bedspreads. Now, they are a study in restrained elegance – swathed in a soft harmony of fabrics and colour, with complementary shades and bespoke bed linens by famed Italian brand Quagliotti.

The room we’re appointed is a junior suite on the fifth floor. It’s decorated in lighter fabrics and pastel touches, with classically French artwork and furniture used as accents. It also has every comfort imaginable: from a large sofa and desk to a sumptuous all-marble bathroom. A stay in Paris is incomplete without a terrace and ours lets us gaze upon the clamour of Rue Saint Fauborg and the Eiffel Tower – a cliched yet special sight when it sparkles every hour past sundown.