Romantic staycations in Singapore to book for Valentine’s Day

With travelling plans disrupted by restrictions because of the infamous Omicron variant, many couples have had to once again shelf hopes for a steamy getaway to exotic destinations this Valentine’s Day. We have, however the next best thing: romantic staycations in Singapore that would make this year’s month of love extra special and memorable.
On the bright side, there won’t be any exorbitant plane tickets involved that will cost an arm and a leg. And although the establishments featured are probably less than half an hour’s drive away from home, the staycation packages on offer this February will make you and your special half feel like you’ve both been transported to a world of your own, especially when there are pampering spa treatments, special menus, and unforgettable experiences involved.
Here are the most romantic staycation packages in Singapore to book this Valentine’s Day 2022
The newly reopened Studio M doesn’t just offer refurbished rooms, it’ll also provide a number of staycation packages that you and that special someone would surely enjoy. The Chocolate Temptation Staycation package is perfect if the both of you have an insatiable sweet tooth. Here, you’ll immerse yourself in a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-esque experience with the help of famed chocolatier Janice Wong, who has designed a chocolate-making workshop to showcase the “bean to bar” process in a specially decorated loft. The 60-minute workshop will allow you both to create your very own chocolate profiles.
Available from stays until 31 July 2022.
Booking rates: From S$240++ per night
For February, the five-star hotel at the heart of City Hall is offering the ultimate gastronomic staycation package — perfect if you and your special someone are big foodies. Besides a welcome bottle of champagne and chocolate-dipped strawberries, expect a five-course set dinner from 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung (inclusive of apéritifs, no less), as well as a 20-percent dining discount for the same restaurant and Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski for your other meals. You’ll both also wake up to a delicious in-room continental breakfast — talk about the perfect epicurean escape.
Available from stays until 31 March 2022
Booking rates: From S$788++ per room, per night
For a well-deserved respite away from city life (without leaving the city, that is), the Raffles Retreat in Singapore promises to immerse you and your loved one in a day of pure bliss with its wellness-focused line-up. Choose any treatment you’d both like to indulge in with a S$200 Raffles Spa voucher, and then look forward to a private 60-minute yoga session that’s tailored to your needs.
You’ll also get complimentary gemstone body oils to take with you, as well as gourmet breakfast for two amidst the establishment’s verdant, heritage-rich surroundings. A complimentary Raffles limousine transfer is the perfect way to start or end the relaxing experience.
Booking rates: From S$2,199++ per suite, per night for Residence Suites and above.
For a rather different Valentine’s Day this year, Resorts World Sentosa promises to immerse you and your better half in the wonders of the sea. Here, you’ll both explore S.E.A. Aquarium’s unique underwater creatures, and even get a Behind The Panel Tour where you’ll be given rare access to the aquarium’s behind-the-scenes. You’ll then dine in the company of exotic fish as you enjoy High Tea in the Deep Sea at the Ocean Restaurant. The one-night stay in Hotel Michael or Equarius Hotel’s Deluxe room also includes breakfast for two.
Available for stays from now till 28 February 2022
Booking rates: From S$498++ per night
For pure luxury and unparalleled views of Singapore’s famous skyline, we recommend Staycation by M.O., an experience that not only indulges you with a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, but also a S$100 credit for award-winning treatments at The Spa. Other perks include daily breakfast for two, as well as early check-in and late check-out, so you can enjoy the hotel’s facilities to your heart’s content. Expect additional benefits if you log into or join Fans of M.O.
Booking rates: From S$589 per night
If you’re looking to use this time away as a way of recharging your mind and body, Parkroyal Collection’s collaboration with Appelles Apothecary & Lab might do you some good. Book a two-night stay at any Collection Club room or suite in Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay or Parkroyal Collection Pickering and be treated to a rejuvenating experience by way of a special Appelles Indulgent Night-In Kit. Inside, you’ll find a curation of wellness goodies (think bath salts, hand creams, and pillow mists) that promise a very relaxing staycation. The package also includes two complimentary cocktails from the Green Bar menu.
Available for stays from now till 28 February 2022
Booking rates: From S$310 per night (inclusive of member’s price and the “Make a Break for a Great Escape” offer)
Set amidst the vibrant greenery of Sentosa, Capella Singapore isn’t stranger to making staycations extra luxurious and memorable. The Moments to Remember package involves a one-night accommodation type of your choice, but also includes pampering benefits such as limousine pick-up, daily breakfast, and a romantic three-course dinner for two at Cassia. If you’re also celebrating special occasions like an anniversary, there are amenities on hand to make the big day extra special too.
Booking rates: From S$1,070 per night
You know what they say: a couple who cooks together, stays together. This staycation promises to turn up the heat — quite literally — between the two of you with an innovative proposition: that the both of you cook your own Valentine’s Day meal in the comfort of your room’s fully-equipped kitchen.
You’re not starting from scratch, of course; the three-course meal kit consists of homemade sauces, pre-marinated meats, and pre-prepared desserts from house restaurant Se7enth, and includes step-by-step instructions. If you’ve both managed to succeed, there’s a bottle of red or white wine to reward yourselves with, as well as a jug of mocktail. The next day, wake up to complimentary breakfast for two.
Available for stays from 6 February – 19 February 2022
Booking rates: From S$480++ per night
For a romantic respite without leaving the city, Fairmont Singapore’s Cupid’s Choice offers luxuries such as a sumptuous cold seafood platter of oysters, prawns, clams, scallops, sashimi, as well as chocolate-dipped strawberries and chilled champagne. Did we mention the Instagrammable view? When it comes time to dine, head upstairs to JAAN by Kirk Westaway, where an exclusive eight-course menu (non-inclusive, from S$438++ per person) will be sure to blow your special half away.
Booking rates: from S$450++ per night
So you’re thinking of making this year’s Valentine’s Day extra extra special for your better half. If you’re clueless but want to make it a proposal to remember, look no further than the Say I Do package by Amara Sanctuary. This wedding proposal package includes a night’s stay in a one-bedroom villa, and will include perks like complimentary welcome drinks and breakfast for two, a bottle of champagne, and a 20-percent discount for dinner at Shutters. The highlight is, of course, the proposal set-up by Lily & Co., which will make popping the question an extra special (and Instagrammable) affair.
Booking rates: $1,550++ per night