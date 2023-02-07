Most romantic staycations in Singapore to book for Valentine’s Day

Nothing beats spending uninterrupted quality time with your other half, especially on Valentine’s Day. While this romantic date falls on a weekday in 2023, you can still have a peaceful getaway via a Valentine’s Day staycation in Singapore by taking leave for a day or two. No time wasted on travelling too!

Expect these Valentine’s Day staycation packages to offer curated romantic experiences to turn up the heat and add spice to your relationship. From raising adrenaline while doing sea sports activities to pampering couple massages and embracing each other under the stars, there are myriad activities to keep the passion burning. Read on for our picks of the best Valentine’s day-themed staycation packages in Singapore to create memorable moments with that special someone this 2023.

The most romantic staycation packages in Singapore for Valentine’s Day 2023

Fullerton Hotel – Every Day Is Valentine’s Day

Unable to take time off on Valentine’s Day? Take advantage of Fullerton Hotel’s Every Day Is Valentine’s Day package to affirm to your significant other that love is everlasting. Available all year long, couples can enjoy an exclusive intimate in-room two-course set dinner for two per stay.

Other perks include complimentary breakfast daily for the stay duration, a 20% discount at The Fullerton Spa for a la carte full body massages and facial treatments, and a Fullerton bubble bath amenity.

Available for stays until 30 December 2023. Booking rates: From S$690++ per night.

Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore – A Sweet Escapade

Desire a resort or villa vacation but pressed for time? Head to Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore for its ‘A Sweet Escapade’ staycation package. Here, you’ll get to indulge in treats and relaxing experiences curated by the Thai hospitality group.

Couples can start from a 45-minute spa at its in-house Devarana Wellness for two before savouring a three-tiered afternoon tea set at Legends Bar. Also, celebrate your romance with a bottle of sparkling wine or juice on top of nibbling snacks from the complimentary Dusit Balance mini bar.

Available for stays until 28 February 2023. Booking rates: From S$520++ per night.

Shangri-La Singapore – Valley Wing Couple Indulgence

Escape the busy city life and retreat into the relaxing Valley Wing enclave of Shangri-La Singapore. This luxurious staycation package provides extensive Valley Wing benefits like access to a selection of champagne, wine, juice, coffee and tea, and afternoon tea for two – all at the Valley Wing lounge.

Afterwards, relive a date night at the Champagne Bar for evening canapés and cocktails. Couples can also unwind with the included 90-minute massage experience and in-room butler-drawn bubble bath with rose petals to end the night.

Available for stays until 30 June 2022. Booking rates: From S$700++ per night.

Hotel Fort Canning – Luxurious Affection Staycation Package

Escape into nature with Hotel Fort Canning’s’ ‘Luxurious Affection’ staycation package. The colonial building with a storied past is an urban oasis surrounded by the lush greenery of Fort Canning Park. Couples can unwind with a premium bubble bath with flower petals and sip on a complimentary bottle of prosecco while looking out to the botanical gardens.

Old-school romance also presents itself here through gifts like heart-shaped balloons and Hotel Fort Canning’s adorable exclusive Love Squirrel plushies. Couples can also save 18% off on Valentine’s Day 4-course dining special at The Salon (available only from 11 to 14 Feb).

Available for stays until 18 February 2022. Booking rates: From S$528++ per night.

ONE°15 Marina – Romantic Retreat

Take your significant other to an island getaway at ONE°15 Marina. Sentosa. A haven from the bustling city life, unwind at the calming Sentosa Cove waterfront locale in either the Hillview or Marina View room.

Choose from a 60-minute Aromatic Couple Massage or Spa Rael’s Signature Massage for two in a couple treatment room. Afterwards, retreat to a bottle of prosecco and a complimentary Mini Bar to celebrate the romantic occasion.

Available for stays until 31 March 2022. Booking rates: From S$498++ per night.

Capella Singapore – Love Is All We Need

At Capella Singapore, romance is about unique and memorable experiences. With no skyscrapers obstructing the sky, you can stargaze at one out of four constellation rooms.

Elsewhere, treat your partner to Valentine’s Day-only menus for their ‘Love Is All We Need‘ campaign which includes Fiamma’s hearty La Festa di San Valentino and an exclusive package of Valentine’s Massage at Auriga Spa with Seafood Indulgence at Chef’s Table.

Booking rates for Constellations Rooms start from S$1,200++ per night.

Citadines Connect City Centre Singapore – Valentine’s Day Package

Citadines Connect City Centre Singapore, conveniently located in the heart of Orchard Road, is a spanking new hotel in Singapore. Choose from 1960s-inspired stylish sunshine-yellow loft or spacious suites inspired by vintage 1970s-Florence green shade.

A four-course candlelit dinner with a bottle of Piccini Italian Prosecco at Edition Rooftop Bar & Restaurant also comes with the package too. Suite guests can enjoy a one-way E-Class limousine transfer and have the option to dine by the poolside.

Available for stays on 14 February 2023 only. Booking rates: From S$538++ per night.

