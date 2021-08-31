Net-a-Porter is launching a very special staycation experience in Singapore

Any faithful Net-a-Porter shopper will tell you that the online luxury retailer knows a thing or two about crafting an experience that is stylish and seamless.

Now, it’s taking its expertise offline — at Capella Singapore, no less. This September, Net-a-Porter is teaming up with the Sentosa luxury resort to offer “A Considered Life”, a staycation experience that gives guests a chance to discover how they can introduce sustainability into their lives.

The initiative is part of Net Sustain, Net-a-Porter’s edit of fashion brands and beauty products that are consciously crafted, whether through the use of eco-friendly materials or ethical labour practices that empower communities. Since it launched in 2019, Net Sustain has grown to include over 150 labels from around the world, from Copenhagen It-girl label Ganni to emerging upcycled streetwear brand, Connor Ives.

Next month, Capella Singapore guests will be introduced to a handful of these names upon arriving at their suite, where they will be welcomed with a Net Sustain beauty kit featuring “green” offerings from Pai Skincare, Wander Beauty, Westman Atelier and more.

During their stay, guests can also join a diverse selection of workshops curated by Net-a-Porter. Those with a passion for crafts can learn how to turn microplastic fragments into elegant mini plates in a workshop led by local eco-art collective, Ayer Ayer Project.

At the home gardening workshop hosted by Edible Garden City, guests will get a hands-on experience at planting their own microgreens, while those at the culinary workshop will work with herbs plucked from Capella’s garden to create their own vegan Kueh Pie Tee.

Finally, guests can also discover a new exhibition featuring physical and AR artworks by female artists in Singapore, such as Aeropalmics and Messymxsi. The showcase, titled “Please Insert Women”, highlights all the different attributes of Net Sustain and lets visitors virtually experience each artwork through one-of-a-kind Instagram filters.

A Considered Life will officially kick off from 1 September and run through 30 September. Staycation bookings can be made through Capella Singapore’s website, where you can also check out a special accommodation package offered in collaboration with Net-a-Porter’s affiliated menswear platform, Mr Porter. For now though, you can also make a trip to the luxury resort to see the Please Insert Women exhibition, which opens today.

(Main and featured image: Net-a-Porter)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.