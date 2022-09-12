10 new luxury hotels to visit in Japan in 2023

Japan has started reopening its doors to foreign tourists after a strict border closure for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led several new hotels in Japan to plan their inaugurations from 2023 through 2027.

These upcoming luxury hotels in Japan are not only architecturally beautiful but are also designed to provide their visitors with the utmost comfort and bespoke experiences.

Most of these hotels will be in Tokyo and Kyoto — two of the country’s biggest cities, each unique in its way because of the distinction in their diverse attractions and cultures. However, another iconic name among luxury hotels is the world-famous Hilton, which will welcome guests on the breathtakingly beautiful island of Miyako-jima, located around 300 kilometres from the main island of Okinawa in Japan’s south.

These magnificent hotels will have their own set of restaurants offering signature dishes. Though details of most of these new restaurants in Japan are unknown as of now, they are expected to be among the very best as they will be part of hotels that are renowned names in hospitality. One such restaurant, Tsuruya, will be part of Regent Kyoto. It isn’t new but could be a top draw for everyone, owing to its history.

The sites for the hotels have been carefully picked to ensure they are easily accessible and can become the perfect springboard for an adventurous or informed trip to nearby landmarks, cities and other attractions.

Staying in Japan and enjoying everything the country has to offer — from cuisine to cultural sites that are known for their grandeur — is going to be much more luxurious from 2023 onwards.

Here are some of the finest new hotels opening in Japan

