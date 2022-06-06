New resorts in Bali: Anantara Ubud, Andaz and Jumeirah join the island’s spectacular lineup of properties

The Island of the Gods beckons with these three new luxurious properties, each offering a unique experience. In this list of new resorts in Bali are the Andaz outpost, Anantara Ubud (slated to open mid-year) and the design-forward Jumeirah Bali.

This story first appeared in the June 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.

 

Andaz Bali

Just over a year old, Andaz Bali is the first Andaz resort in Asia and it’s located in the heart of Sanur, a quaint seaside village known for its old-world charm, picturesque beaches and spectacular sunrises. The resort’s concept reflects the locale and is inspired by the surrounding villages, from its buildings nestled amid lush greenery to the use of the distinctive red brick, a traditional construction material in Sanur. Of the 149 Balinese-style guestrooms available, there are 18 Garden Villas and four Beach Villas arranged in a series of courtyards. Each room boasts a private balcony overlooking the garden, ocean or lagoon.

Address
Jalan Danau Tamblingan 89a, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, 80228
Website
Andaz Bali
Phone
+62 361 320 1234

Anantara Ubud Bali Resort

Located in Ubud, Bali’s art and culture capital, this new development is due to open mid-2022. Guests can choose from 85 beautifully appointed guest rooms as well as one- and two-bedroom pool villas, each a tranquil haven of serenity. Those looking for longer stays may opt to have their own slice of paradise with a choice of 15 Anantara residences,
all offering the comfort and quality that the brand is known for.

Address
Jl. Raya Puhu Payangan No.br, Puhu, Kec. Payangan, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80572, Indonesia
Website
Anantara Ubud Bali Resort

Jumeirah Bali

Enjoy the iconic clifftop views of Uluwatu at this all- villa luxury resort, perched atop limestone cliffs along the beach in the southern part of the island. There are 123 villas in one- and two- bedroom configurations, as well as a four-bedroom Royal Water Palace, all boasting sublime tropical views of the Indian Ocean. Each villa features a private pool and outdoor living area with an open pavilion perfect to watch the sunset from, or a landscaped tropical garden. The resort also provides guests with exclusive access to a private beach.

