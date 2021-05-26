Reset and recharge at these secluded wellness resorts

When leisure travel finally opens up again, we can imagine heading to one of these wellness-focused getaways nestled in seclusion.

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

Located on the secluded Shaviyani Atoll, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is a picturesque oasis dubbed the “secret water island” by the locals. The hotel boasts the longest infinity pool in the Maldives at 200m, as well as the Willow Stream Spa, where guests can indulge in a selection of curated treatments connected to local island culture. As part of hospitality group Accor’s Recharge in the Maldives offer, guests who stay here or at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Resort, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives or Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort enjoy complimentary lunch and dinner in addition to breakfast, as well as an upgrade to the next available room category at the time of booking.

Amanera

Whether your idea of a retreat entails adrenaline-pumping activities or quiet relaxation, Amanera on the verdant north coast of the Dominican Republic offers it all. Start the day with a Jungle Sunrise Breakfast, comprising a guided hike through the surrounding nature reserve and breakfast at Amanera’s mountaintop pavilion overlooking the resort and Playa Grande beach. Guests can also take part in surf and yoga sessions, a kayak or stand-up paddleboard eco tour, or the Healing Through Lunar Forces retreat, which is an all-encompassing therapeutic experience combining fitness, spa treatments and nutrition guided by the moon’s cycle.

L’Escale Resort Marina & Spa

Named after the French word for stopover, L’Escale Resort Marina & Spa is a luxury boutique hotel where guests can disconnect from the rest of the world. It is one of the few hotels in the Seychelles with a marina that can accommodate superyachts, with the capacity to berth approximately 19 vessels. Another big draw is the Eden Holistic Spa at L’Escale Resort, a lush zen paradise comprising numerous facilities, from hammam to thermal mud treatments, a heated infinity pool, jacuzzi and relaxation areas.

(Main and featured image: Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort)

This story was published in the May 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.