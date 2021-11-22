Review: Take a step back into Singapore’s history at The Barracks Hotel Sentosa

Set in charming conserved colonial buildings, The Barracks Hotel in idyllic Sentosa offers a unique experience immersed in Singapore’s rich heritage. Not only is the vicinity the perfect setting for a glimpse into the island’s storied past, but a complimentary Barracks Heritage Tour led by veterans who used to serve at these exact British military barracks will also take guests on a literal walk down memory lane.

The Barracks Pool

Previously occupied by the British Army, the two-storey buildings now house 40 guest rooms and suites designed with a mix of vintage and modern décor. During our stay, we enjoyed the Premier Room Pool Access, located on the ground floor with direct access to one of the two swimming pools. The 39 sqm room accommodates two adults comfortably, with a double vanity bathroom and the option of king or twin beds.

We loved the ease of opening the back door to the patio and walking straight into the 30m long lap pool for a dip. It rained on our first afternoon at the hotel, but thankfully, we had a luxurious bathtub in the room facing the back door so we could soak in warm bubbles while still looking out to the pool ­and enjoying the view.











The Barracks Hotel Premier Room with Pool Access

For guests who are interested in enriching their stay by learning more about the history of the hotel compound, complimentary heritage tours conducted by two army veterans are available on Saturdays. Both in their 70s, Winston Wong and Khor Sing Hong talked us through the military past of Sentosa, peppered with their own anecdotes from when they used to serve and stay at these barracks before it became a hotel.

We thoroughly enjoyed Khor’s fascinating account of his experience working in the explosive ordnance disposal unit back in the mid to late ’60s, when there was an explosion in the Kallang River that killed a few fishermen. After investigating, some fishermen revealed that they had discovered an area in the strait between Singapore and Malaysia with a large amount of unexploded Japanese ordnance from the Japanese occupation.

Fishermen had been digging up these unarmed bombs and cutting them open to remove the explosives, which they would then use for dynamite fishing – the practice of catching fish by using explosives to stun or kill them. When Khor and his team made it to this area, they found and disposed of around 5000 rounds of explosives that had been left behind by the Japanese after they invaded Singapore.

These colourful stories were made even more vivid when supplemented with the personal photographs they shared of their army days, such as a photo of Khor with the explosives his team retrieved, as well as hand-drawn maps. The affable duo also guided us around the grounds from the barracks to the mess hall and even the neighbouring Oasia Resort Sentosa, where they showed us a lounge area that was once the military office Wong used to work in.













For history buffs that want to learn even more about other heritage buildings around Singapore, book The Colonial Charm Tour. The half-day tour took us around areas built and occupied by the British armed forces in the 1800s-1900s such as Fort Siloso, Mount Imbiah, Gillman Barracks and Seletar Estate.

We had a private driver and a knowledgeable tour guide, who was friendly and made the experience both fun and informative. It was a great way to rediscover Singapore, especially at the forts, which we had never visited. There was quite a bit of walking at Fort Siloso as there was lots to explore but it was kept at a leisurely pace. Thankfully, most of the areas we toured were also relatively quiet and it often felt like we had the place to ourselves. Both morning and afternoon sessions are available to book daily, at least one week in advance. Our afternoon tour started at 3pm and ended by about 6.30pm.

Our stay at The Barracks Hotel was a staycation unlike any other we’ve had in Singapore. More than just a relaxing getaway, it was also such an enriching experience learning about our island’s storied past from passionate and engaging individuals that made it that much more memorable.

(All images: The Barracks Hotel)

