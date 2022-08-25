Stay, linger and savour Regent Phu Quoc in Vietnam’s Pearl Island

While Vietnam’s Pearl Island has much to offer, one would be hard-pressed to step out of Regent Phu Quoc after checking in.

Since its recent opening on the dreamy island of Phu Quoc off Vietnam’s southwestern coast, the 302-key luxury beachfront resort of Regent Phu Quoc has raised the bar for both new projects sprouting within the brand and also on the island.

With the Regent rebranding comes extra emphasis on curated experiences and extravagant design that elevate the well-heeled traveller’s stay. Featuring six restaurants and bars, swimming pools, the first resort-owned catamaran in Phu Quoc, and a host of wellness and recreational programmes, the Regent is now the standard-bearer of hospitality’s finest on Vietnam’s largest island. We won’t be surprised if you find it hard to step out of the resort.

Nourish thy body

With six wining and dining destinations under one roof, Regent Phu Quoc’s guests are spoilt for choice. It is recommended that you start at the Rice Kitchen, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant with a variety of cuisines to accommodate different palates. Whether it is a delectable avocado toast you need to put a spring into your step, or a comforting porridge you crave upon waking, Rice Kitchen has them all. The menu becomes more heartwarmingly Asian after breakfast.

If it’s beach club grub like pizzas, grilled Phu Quoc lobster and a sea breeze drink that tickles your fancy by noon, head towards the beach for Ocean Club. For sundowners and spectacular sunset views, make your way up to the infinity pool-lined rooftop where Fu Bar awaits with an extensive gin cocktail menu.

After Happy Hour, consider Oku for dinner. It offers contemporary Japanese-French cuisine made with the best techniques and ingredients from both countries. Choose between the freshest sashimi at the omakase counter and choice cuts at the Salon du Boeuf.

The Lobby Lounge is an open space where you can sink into a plush sofa, and knock back your favourite tipple – virgin or spiked – from the complimentary Beverage Library.

In the mood for a little more intimacy and sophistication? Discover the resort’s hidden gem of Bar Jade, which is adorned in soothing shades of green inspired by the gemstone’s colour. At this speakeasy bar, guests can indulge in an array of bespoke cocktails and soak up the sexy vibes all night long.

Heal thy soul

Surrounded by breathtaking vistas of Long Beach, the Gulf of Thailand and the impeccably manicured resort grounds, you are very likely to be inspired to embark on a journey of well-being. The Spa at Regent Phu Quoc is well equipped to set you on the right track.

As Aye Mon, the hotel’s cluster spa director puts it: “We have a holistic selection of treatments that combine state-of-the-art technology with natural time-honoured remedies, assuring an immersive and rejuvenating experience for every guest.”

When it comes to wellness, more is more, especially on a holiday. Take your pick from a comprehensive menu of spa treatments showcasing top-quality products from Biologique Recherche skincare, Laurent Severac and more.

As the perfect complement to The Spa, The Health Club opens all day, every day, and features a fitness centre with a diverse range of state-of-the-art Technogym equipment. Whether you are looking to kickstart a fitness regimen or maintain one even on a break, a team of experts here is ready to assist. Swanky yoga pavilions and a rooftop studio provide the ideal settings for a daily schedule of complimentary activities that guests are invited to.

The Regent Phu Quoc understands that grooming is an important priority for the modern jetsetter who could very well fly from a beach getaway right back to work and play in the city. And that’s why a highlight here is renowned French podiatrist Bastien Gonzalez’s eponymous nail salon. Treatments at the Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez draw on the King of Pedicures’ exceptional expertise and experience for flawless digits.

For a truly indulgent beach retreat, we recommend the resort’s Escape Life’s Gravity curated package that maximises your enjoyment and minimises the fuss. Available from now to Sep 30, 2022, the special offer covers chauffeured arrival and departure transfers, daily breakfast at Rice Market, access to the complimentary in-room Refreshment Gallery, and daily laundry and pressing services.

For each day of your stay, you may also choose from one of these privileges: a 90-minute signature treatment at The Spa; a four-course lunch at Ocean Club with two speciality drinks per diner; or dinner at Rice Market with a set menu of five sharing dishes and free flow of draught beer. Start planning your next vacation at phuquoc.regenthotels.com.

This story first appeared in the August 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.