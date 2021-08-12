Staycation, workation or petcation? Do them all at Capella Singapore

Capella Singapore is almost always fully booked out, and there is good reason for it.

Its far-from-home location aside (assuming you don’t live in Sentosa Cove), everything about the resort seem to transport you into another world – a tropical retreat that is idyllic and isolated enough to fool you into believing you’ve finally escaped our city’s hustle and bustle for a seaside holiday overseas.

Thanks to the management’s superb upkeep of the 30-acre resort, the 12-year-old property’s elegant exteriors and manicured surroundings look as immaculate as the day it opened (trust me, I was there). Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster had restored and integrated two 1880s Tanah Merah colonial bungalows as the main buildings fronting the resort, while the late Indonesian hospitality designer Jaya Ibrahim designed the 110 beautiful suites and villas.

Having recently completed a year-long refurbishment exercise by the world-renowned André Fu Studio, Capella’s accommodation now has a warmer and cosier ambience while retaining its former layout. The refreshed colour palette features earthy sand, sage and mineral grey that seem to extend the destinations lush green landscaping indoors.

The accents, fixtures and soft furnishings such as bedside lamps, oak and rattan wall screen, and sofa cushions flaunt organic or woven textures that bring to mind a restful, homely elegance. Solid ash indoor furniture and decorative teak bowls hand carved in Indonesia are balanced by soft grey rugs woven from jute and cotton. A highlight in the living area is a handsome oak drink cabinet whose rounded edges and sliding rattan door panels are reminiscent of antique kitchen armoires.

Staycation or Workation?

A lovely touch in my one-bedroom garden villa, among many favourite features, is a simple rocking chair that is versatile for lounging or cradling a laptop, should you need to see to some work. That brings me to the topic of whether a workation here is a good idea.

Sure, every suite or villa is well-equipped with a spacious study desk fitted with sufficient and conveniently placed charging points. The free wireless internet connection is a cinch. An in-room tablet takes the place of the traditional hotel directory and allows you to place room service orders or contact guest services easily. What also struck me about the rooms is just how quiet they are (while the villas are thankfully ensconced in their own private plots, the suites have the new, floor-to-ceiling wall screen to serve as a buffer between rooms to reduce ambient noise, we are told).

With everything so thoughtfully appointed to ensure a sense of privacy and serenity, should you be working? By all means, if a change of scenery is what you’re after. My suggestion is to soak up all the beauty, relaxation and luxury this resort offers.

Love Yourself (And Your Pets)

After being stuck within the confines of your home for over a year, why choose a staycation in a high-rise hotel room in the city? Make your getaway count ­– and do it in style. After all, Capella Singapore has a knack for helping you make-believe that you’re miles from home.

The property has our country’s most stunning terraced pools, in my opinion, and a gorgeous sunset and view of the sea that come with it. During a time when hotel pools need to be pre-booked, the fact that Capella’s pools are quiet and instantly accessible even during peak season is quite something. At dusk, even sitting by the pools watching the resident peacocks fly over the water into the frangipani trees is therapeutic.

Speaking of wellness, Capella Singapore is home to Auriga Spa, which I honestly think is its best-kept secret. In all the times I have visited the compact yet well-designed spa, I found it difficult to leave. I never see more than two other guests at any one time, which makes me feel like I have the whole place to myself – including the awesome warm jacuzzi Vitality Pool where I could lie on the submerged loungers for, like, forever.

When I have to pry myself reluctantly away from the pool and experiential showers, I am shown to a most tranquil sanctuary: the private therapy room that features a little sun-lit garden. The lounge for pre- or post-treatment resting now opens to a new yoga space set within a tropical garden. The treatments are top-notch and cost a pretty penny, but I say an experience here is worth every one of it.

Another star within this resort is Cassia restaurant, which serves fine Cantonese cuisine. Its excellent food aside, its intimate atmosphere is one that has won it many fans. Located on the second floor of one of the colonial bungalows, its ornate decor, booth-style seating and small seating capacity set it apart from big, bustling Chinese establishments.

And if you’re the sort who cannot have peace of mind leaving behind your furkid behind, Capella Singapore now offers a Pet Spa-cation package. Limited to one dog or cat of a maximum weight of 15kg, it includes a curated route for exploration (you can take a short walk to Palawan Beach), in-room breakfast, a 1.5h Ayurveda pet spa session, and an Addiction Pet Foods welcome pack that boasts kibbles, treats, a set of bowls, pet cologne and even a bow tie.

As we cross the mid-year threshold, I’d say time is of the essence to make your reservation if you want to reward yourself with a year-end getaway at the ever-popular Capella Singapore. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you!

(All images: Capella Singapore)

Book here