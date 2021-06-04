Staycay for a cause: Help support the Fairy Godparent Programme with these luxe hotel packages

When cabin fever hits, sometimes staring at four walls that aren’t yours may just be what you need to refresh the spirits.

Better yet, make your staycation more meaningful at The Clan and Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, which have partnered with ISCOS ReGen Fund (IRF) for its latest fundraising initiative. Until 30 June 2021 (including weekends and school holidays), the hotels are offering four indulgent 2D1N packages under the Stay • Enjoy • Give campaign.

At The Clan, book the Deluxe Room at S$880 or a Premier Room at S$1,280 with a three-course dinner included for both options. Got kids in tow? The Premier Deluxe Room package (S$1,280) at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel accommodates two adults and two children (below the age of 12), and comes with a S$70 F&B credit per night and a complimentary extra bed. Or, wake up with a calming pool view in the Pool Terrace Room at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel that includes English high tea with champagne and M Club lounge access for two.

Every stay includes complimentary breakfast, a pair of Shaw Theatres movie passes, a S$50 voucher SK-II Boutique Spa by Senze Salus, a $200 voucher by Cosy Bedding and discounts at Pain Relief Therapy to stretch your R ‘n’ R post-staycation.

All proceeds will go towards IRF’s flagship Fairy Godparent Programme (FGP) to support the children and families of reformed offenders. These children, the organisation believes, are often susceptible to various pressures such as low income, erratic parental behaviours, social stigma and feelings of shame and abandonment. “Studies have shown that not only are they more likely to have low educational attainment, there is a higher likelihood for them to commit crimes, a phenomenon known as intergenerational offending,” says IRF in a press statement.

FGP is designed with the main aim to prevent that by offering proper support. The project is also part of the Enhanced Fund-Raising Programme by Tote Board and qualifies for dollar-for-dollar matching for donations from now to March 31, 2022. Donors are also welcome to give a family staycation to IRF’s beneficiaries.

Visit ISCOS ReGen Fund’s website for more information about the organisation and its outreach programmes.

(Main and featured image: The Clan)