These are the best women-only retreats in Asia

“Communities and countries and ultimately the world are only as strong as the health of their women,” said former US First Lady Michelle Obama during a session of TED Talks on her ‘plea for education.’ A woman’s health and wellbeing is not only important for her but for society, too. For this, it is important for both men and women to take some time off their busy everyday life and detox themselves for better health. And for women, what is better than women-only retreats, which not only offer recreational activities but various healing treatments by experts too.

Health retreats and their benefits

As per National Library of Medicine, “Health retreats have emerged from a history of travel to foreign destinations such as spas, hot springs, sacred sites, and pilgrimage locations that have been used as places of rest and rejuvenation for countless generations.”

While battling stress at various levels, be it work or at the personal front, juggling between meetings and children, files and dinner menus, the ‘superwomen’ need an occasional rejuvenation. Either with their girl-gang or solo, a visit to a women-only wellness retreat not only helps getting the much-needed peace but also aids in bringing out a change within, holistically.

From surfing activities and spa treatments to yoga classes, healing and meditation sessions, combined with a delectable array of traditional cuisines, these retreats in Asia offer various packages to help them unwind and feel invigorated.

Additionally, they get to meet other women with similar thought-processes from various walks of life, who open a window to an entirely new world. According to an article by Psychology Today, author of a book titled Shameless, Pamela Madsen says, “Retreats are about going deeper, and creates an opportunity for us to explore new ways of being and to consider changes we might want to bring into our lives. When women go on retreat they are often seeking a new perspective.”

Thus, a visit to a retreat definitely does the magic. While Bali is a hub for women-only retreats, there are few others in Asia, especially Thailand, that are equally amazing. Additionally, there are others around the world that make up for some of the well-known meditation or spa retreats as well as a serene spiritual retreat, but the ones that focus on holistic wellness are the best.

So, next time you plan a wellness journey for yourself, ditch the usual travel getaways and set out on a journey to rejuvenate yourself at one such peaceful destination.

The best women-only retreats in Asia: