The new Regent Seven Seas Cruises Grandeur is the ultimate in modern elegance and luxury

Celebrating its 30th anniversary with a bang, Regent Seven Seas Cruises unveils a new ship next November that takes guests into the fascinating Mediterranean.

If there is one ship that exemplifies Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ three decades of excellence, it has to be the Regent Seven Seas Cruises Grandeur, which will take pride of place among the world’s most luxurious fleet when it launches in Nov 2023. Boasting a reimagined level of exclusivity and experience, the 55,500 tonne vessel hosts only 732 guests and provides among the highest space as well as staff-to-guest ratios in the industry. With such unrivalled space at sea, the ship allowed award-winning Studio DADO to dream up the ultimate in modern elegance across the 15 suite categories, lounge and restaurants.

The 4,443sqft, two-bedroom Regent Suite best showcases the evolution of luxury cruises. Overlooking the ship’s bow, each suite is treated like a piece of contemporary art, flaunting a skylit, glass-enclosed parlour, a private spa, as well as the finest furnishings and detailing. Other suites are just as expansive, from the 2,108sqft, two-bedder Master Suite to the entry-level Deluxe Veranda and Veranda Suites, which are best-in-class with balconies and up to 361sqft of space.

Regardless of the suite category, guests are afforded a truly all-inclusive, worry-free voyage. One can expect the highest standards of service, unlimited complimentary shore excursions, gourmet cuisine, premium beverages, unlimited internet access, entertainment, valet laundry, pre-paid gratuities, and ground transfers from hotel to ship. For guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher, one-night pre-cruise hotel packages are also provided..

On the Grandeur, Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ signature dining venues are not just set to stay but will be elevated by refreshed aesthetics and ambience. They include the cruiseliner’s largest speciality restaurant, Compass Rose, as well as the Prime 7 steakhouse and bar, and French restaurant Chartreuse. For stunning sunsets and bespoke cocktails, the exquisite Observation Lounge is the perfect place to be.

Grandeur’s maiden Mediterranean season begins with two seven-night itineraries to and from Rome on Apr 24 and May 1, 2024 respectively. Offering distinctly different experiences, the former explores the French Riviera with an overnight stay in Monte Carlo, Monaco, while the latter visits the islands of Sicily, Italy, and Valetta, Malta.

A longer 12-night cruise on May 8 continues to explore the ports of France and Italy’s west coast before sailing around “the boot” and stopping at Montenegro and Croatia en-route. There are also eastern Mediterranean itineraries from May 20 to Jul 1, when she sails two cruises of 10 nights and two cruises of 12 nights – departing from Venice, Athens or Istanbul, and stopping at the Greek islands. Of them, three feature an overnight stay in Istanbul, while one provides a two-night stay in Jerusalem.

For more information visit RSSC.com, call +65 3165 1679 (Singapore), +852 800 930222 (Hong Kong and the rest of Asia), or contact your travel adviser.