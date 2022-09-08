Weekend trip ideas in Southeast Asia for September 2022

Does it feel like the longest rainy season in history? No need to answer that — our delayed Grabs and flooded entryways are enough of a testament. Those of us who are lucky to be able to get away from it all for a weekend, most certainly should, as Southeast Asia has heard our cries for a refreshing getaway this September.

This month, our weekend trip ideas highlight the reopening of one of Bangkok’s most beloved luxury hotels, as well as the official opening of other young, fun, and millennial-must-visit properties just an hour away. Whether you want to watch the rain from behind floor-to-ceiling windows in a suite in Bangkok, or dance away the dilemmas at Koh Samui’s hottest new beach club, we’ve got you sorted. Don’t trip this September — go weekend tripping. Here’s some inspo.

[Hero Image Credit: Rosewood Bangkok; Featured Image Credit: Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel & Beach Club]

4 weekend trip ideas near Bangkok for September 2022

A few minutes away: The Rosewood Bangkok reopens in fabulous style

The Rosewood Bangkok is back! Officially reopening from 20 September 2022, we’re exciting to see one of Ploenchit’s most outstanding buildings be filled back with life. Following the recent reopening of modern Chinese restaurant Nan Bei and speakeasy bar Lennon’s, guests can soon head back to the city oasis to enjoy a beautiful urban getaway. To celebrate this glorious return, the Rosewood Bangkok is presenting special “Welcome Back” offers, so be sure to book before 31 October 2022. We’ve got our eye on the ‘Sky Pool Sojourn’ package, which includes a stay in the hotel’s unique (and incredibly massive) Sky Pool Suite, Nara House, Thara House, or Bannakarn House, as well as butler service, breakfast for two, a 50-minute spa treatment for two, and a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine. Indulgence to the core. You deserve it.

Recommended for: Those who have missed the Rosewood Bangkok, and look forward to having a place nearby to sleep off the food coma from Nan Bei and Lennon’s

1 flight hour away: Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel & Beach Club opens as a party-loving ode to 1950s Miami

We love that we’ve found yet another excuse to head back to Samui. The retro chic Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel & Beach Club has opened as Avani Hotel’s “latest playground,” offering a fun-loving spot to party it up on the beautiful beach of Chaweng. The mid-century-inspired hotel is home to a beach club that has already built itself a reputation for a wild night out, referencing the hot nights of 1950s Palm Beach and Miami as a guide. Those who know Samui will know that the location is unbeatable — located at the proverbial crossroads between shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. Additionally, Samui International Airport is only 10 car minutes away. Hard to resist, and even harder to leave when the weekend ends.

Recommended for: Millennials who will get all their needs met (private DJ, stand-up paddle board yoga, ice breathing therapy, a 24-hour social bar hub with shakes, hot dogs, and waffles, to name a few)

1 flight hour away: TRIBE Phnom Penh launches as the first TRIBE property in Southeast Asia

TRIBE has officially launched in Cambodia with the opening of TRIBE Phnom Penh in the heart of the Post Office Square district. Surrounded by French colonial heritage and visionary Khmer architecture, those who have yet to visit Phnom Penh will love this city hotel. Just a short stroll away from famous landmarks, TRIBE offers a comfortable and creative hub from which to explore Cambodia’s capital city. Welcoming modern travellers and entrepreneurs, those who like to make friends on vacation will enjoy the vibrant living spaces, as well as the signature restaurant, bars, workout atelier, and outdoor saltwater pool.

Recommended for: Digital nomads (or work-from-anywhere weekenders) looking to explore Phnom Penh’s hidden gems

2 flight hours away: Fusion Original Saigon Centre opens as a colourful blend of fashion and culture

Fusion is one of Vietnam’s most recognised hotel groups, and now, they’ve launched a whole new series. The Fusion Originals Saigon Centre is the first Fusion Originals property in the country, located in Saigon Centre atop Takashimaya Shopping Mall. Occupying 10 floors and 99 rooms, guests can enjoy panoramic views over Ho Chi Minh City’s vibrant commercial and tourist area. Featuring bold aesthetics and whimsical art pieces, there’s plenty to ‘gram here, bringing together a blend of local fashion and culture in contemporary ways.

Recommended for: Those who enjoy the buzz of Ho Chi Minh City life, but also a storied and whimsical hideaway indoors when the day ends

