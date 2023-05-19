facebook

Dillon Ong’s 21st triple-surprise birthday party

Turning 21 is a major rite of passage for many, but for some lucky ones like Dillon Ong, it was indeed a fete to remember. On the night of Apr 28, over 40 guests showed up at The Oyster Bank in Tanjong Pagar for a surprise come-of-age party thrown by his parents, property developer Douglas Ong and socialite Fanty Soenardy.

Confetti exploded above the birthday boy as he entered the venue, cheered on by a large group of his pals wearing Dillon-themed tees, and a strong turn-out of the Ongs’ glamorous society friends. Glasses of Dom Perignon Luminous Collection Brut Millesime, fine French wine, green apple shooters and lychee cocktails flowed freely, handed out by a troop of models hired for the occasion. As guests mingled and tucked into delicious canapes and a five-course Japanese-inspired menu, a deejay was on hand to entertain with groovy dance tracks.

Dillon’s elder sister Louisa, who was then based in London, made a surprise appearance in a moving scene that saw the closely bonded siblings sharing hugs and words. The boisterous cake-cutting ceremony, to the backdrop of a troop of dancing models, held yet another surprise: the gift of a new Rolex watch hidden within the Lamborghini-themed cake in black and gold. While the merriment didn’t end till past midnight, the guests left with more than amazing memories – they had a heartwarming reminder of what a happy, close-knit family looks like.

