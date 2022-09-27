Restaurants and bars to celebrate the return of Formula 1 in Singapore

The Formula 1 circus rolls back in town next week after a two-year hiatus. From food bundles to extravagant deals, here are nine ways to mark the return of the Singapore Grand Prix (SGP) in 2022.

Before qualifying on Saturday (1 October) and the race on Sunday (2 October), warm up with boozy brunches from Ce La Vi, 15 Stamford, and Lavo. Watch the race with free-flow beer at Thirty Six Brewlab, or get right above the action while doused in luxury at Smoke & Mirrors.

For a lively afterparty, there are huge festivities taking place on 1-Arden’s rooftop. At Clarke Quay, check out specially-curated dishes, beer, and an Aston Martin Formula One car courtesy of Peroni, and then join in a massive street party at Kampong Gelam. If you rather skip the crowd, Da Paolo has you covered with bundles of their signatures. See below for more details on how to soak in the formula 1 festivities in Singapore this year.

(This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.)

Restaurants, bars, and home bundles to celebrate the return of Formula 1 with the Singapore Grand Prix 2022