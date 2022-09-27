Restaurants and bars to celebrate the return of Formula 1 in Singapore

The Formula 1 circus rolls back in town next week after a two-year hiatus. From food bundles to extravagant deals, here are nine ways to mark the return of the Singapore Grand Prix (SGP) in 2022.
Before qualifying on Saturday (1 October) and the race on Sunday (2 October), warm up with boozy brunches from Ce La Vi, 15 Stamford, and Lavo. Watch the race with free-flow beer at Thirty Six Brewlab, or get right above the action while doused in luxury at Smoke & Mirrors.
For a lively afterparty, there are huge festivities taking place on 1-Arden’s rooftop. At Clarke Quay, check out specially-curated dishes, beer, and an Aston Martin Formula One car courtesy of Peroni, and then join in a massive street party at Kampong Gelam. If you rather skip the crowd, Da Paolo has you covered with bundles of their signatures. See below for more details on how to soak in the formula 1 festivities in Singapore this year.
Restaurants, bars, and home bundles to celebrate the return of Formula 1 with the Singapore Grand Prix 2022
Da Paolo is letting you enjoy the race at home with a feast of gourmet Italian fare. Available for one person or up to eight, the bundles include signatures like their beef lasagna, tiramisu, Italian cheeses, salumi, burrata salad, and tuna tortellini. The Italian restaurant has also imported Ferrari Trento sparkling wine, the official toast of Formula One, so you can pop the same bottle like the drivers on the podium.
Now till 30 September
The Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Back with Passion event marks the return of nightlife and motor racing to Singapore with a party that brings together food lovers, audiophiles, and motorsport fans. Happening at Clarke Quay Fountain Square, the Italian beer brand teamed up with Restaurant Ibid chef-owner Woo Wai Leong on a special menu, brought together homegrown musical talents, and is displaying an Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team Replica Car. There’s also a chance for attendees to win beer. See here for more details.
Free entry
Now till 2 October 2022, 6pm – 11.59pm daily
Kampong Gelam revs up the entire neighbourhood with Glamboyant. The district is roping in over 15 food vendors including The Satayman, Yok Makanz, and Picanhas, who will be stationed around the area, as an outdoor cinema, pop-up F1 truck with games, a BMX competition, street parties, traditional dance performances, and a street art workshop provide a variety of entertainment.
Free entry
Now till 2 October 2022
Gear up your appetite for the rest of the F1 season at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, which is offering dishes inspired by upcoming circuits from 26 to 30 September. The Japanese Grand Prix, for instance, is symbolised by smoked eel with jin long yu rice, shoyu bean sprout, pickled ginger, and mirin sauce, while the São Paulo Grand Prix is reimagined into an Angus beef churrasco peppers with garlic, parsley, and olive oil. Then on 2 October, The Bar at 15 Stamford throws a pre-race champagne brunch serving dishes like freshly-shucked seasonal oysters, tiger king prawns, steamed mussels, hot smoked salmon, fresh sashimi, and wagyu beef flank.
Grand Prix-inspired dishes: S$52++ each
Pre-race champagne brunch: S$148++ each
26-30 September, 2 October 2022
Throughout the race weekend, 1-Arden is hosting The Circuit afterparty with Heineken Silver. Spread across their expansive rooftop space, ticket holders gain access to two complimentary drinks – 1 Heineken Silver and a choice of spirit with mixer – paired with snacks from the venue’s kitchen. Additional food can be ordered from modern Australian eatery Kaarla and Japanese Kappo restaurant Oumi. Entertainment comes in the forms of an F1 simulator to DJs Mark Vedo and Stephen Day.
S$68 per person*
* Includes two drinks
29 Sep – 2 October 2022, 6pm onwards
Ce La Vi turns the race weekend into a kaleidoscopic trip with their Cyber Rally party. Over Saturday and Sunday from 3pm, their Club Lounge kicks off the countdown to the starting grid with music, followed by Sunset Sessions by a host of DJs. Then at 10pm, international DJ Danny Tenaglia (on 1 October) and Godwin P (on 2 October) will keep the festivities going until the next morning. Entry includes one premium pour or champagne after 10pm. If you want to start earlier, their weekend Brunch Club (12pm – 3pm) serves free-flow Telmont Reserve Brut Champagne, wines, spirits, and cocktails at $168++ per person.
Cyber Rally Party: S$38 – S$98 per person
1 – 2 October 2022, 3pm onwards
Fuel up before the start at Lavo, which is throwing an F1-themed party brunch on 1 October and a Sunday Champagne Brunch on race day (2 October). On Saturday, the F1 Race Weekend with Gil Glaze party brunch delivers dining specials, Lavo’s signature dishes, and free-flow drinks, with entertainment by Lavo and Marquee New York DJ Gil Glaze. Then on Sunday, Lavo’s champagne brunch offers an array of fresh seafood, aged salumi, cheeses, oven-baked pizzas, pasta, hearty breakfast dishes, meats, and assorted desserts.
LAVO Party Brunch: F1 Race Weekend with Gil Glaze: S$198++ – S$248++ per person
Sunday champagne brunch: S$98++ – S$398++ per person
1 – 2 October 2022, 12pm – 3pm
Smoke & Mirrors joins forces with Australian luxury hospitality arm Tom Barker Group for this upscale F1 event dubbed The Penthouse. On race day, the party will provide free-flow champagne, cocktails, and fine wine, a curated menu, as well as an uninterrupted views of F1 back straight and Marina Bay. Multiple large screens will deliver all the action, followed by an afterparty that goes on until 2am.
S$1,880 per person
2 October 2022, 6pm onwards
Thirty Six Brewlab is ensuring you never go thirsty throughout the race weekend. Starting at 6pm from first practice to race day, the bar will offer a four-hour free-flow package of Lion Brewery Co. beers. The beers are all freshly brewed on-site, and range from its Island Lager to its New England Session IPA. Other drinks include house wines and signature cocktails.
S$98++ per person
30 September – 2 October 2022, 6pm onwards