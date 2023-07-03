Gucci Chime rings in the next decade with renewed commitment to gender equality

After a successful decade of amassing support for advancing gender equality around the world, Gucci Chime reaffirms its dedication by refreshing the campaign with a series of 35 videos.

Perpetuating their mission to strengthen the voices speaking out for gender equality, artistes and activists come together to share what equality means to them. Underscored by personal anecdotes on their life experiences and hopes for the future, the raw, impassioned, and emotionally charged videos, shot by two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker and longtime Gucci Chime advisory board member Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

“The commitment of Gucci Chime to amplify voices over the last decade speaks to me and my work,” Obaid-Chinoy lets on. “Each film in this new series is an important reminder of why we need to champion the voices of those who are working to create change. I hope this campaign will reinvigorate conversations around the world, so that everyone feels the urgency to contribute towards creating a more gender equal future.”

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s Freedom scores the videos. The rallying cry for racial equality from her seminal album Lemonade is especially powerful as Grammys’ most-awarded artiste is a co-founder of Gucci Chime, who continues to lead the call for freedom and equality for all.

Renewing support as well are Florence Welch, Julia Roberts, and John Legend who launched the campaign a decade ago. Gucci Chime welcomes welcomes new Gucci faces such as Idris Elba, Serena Williams, and newly-minted global brand ambassador Alia Bhatt joining in the endeavour.

Gucci Chime kicked off with a bang 10 years ago with a concert, The Sound of Change: Live, staged on 1 June 2013 at Twickenham Stadium in London. The star-powered event featured the biggest names in music, including Madonna, Jay-Z and Jennifer Lopez, calling for global change. Beamed worldwide to 1 billion viewers, their efforts raised $3.9 million that supported the most vulnerable women and girls around the world, such as the disabled, the Indigenous, the refugees, the trans and the non-binary.

A decade later, $21.5 million has been raised. This sum has made an impact on the lives of 635,000 girls and women globally through more than 500 projects in 92 countries via 185 non-profit partners.

“While there have been some great advances in gender equality since we founded Chime 10 years ago, there is still a lot of work to be done,” concludes Gucci Chime co-founder Salma Hayek Pinault. “It has been incredible for me to have the opportunity to meet people around the world and see firsthand the impact the campaign has had on so many lives. I’m overwhelmed and inspired by how many people want to participate in the change, and I feel very hopeful for the future. It’s really a fight worth having, now, more than ever.”

Gucci marked the campaign’s 10th anniversary by reinforcing its commitment to non-governmental organisations (NGO) and grassroots organisations working to move gender equality forward. Among the alliances, it has a five-year commitment as the private sector lead on the action coalition for Feminist Movements & Leadership, one of the six themes of UN Women’s Generation Equality Action Coalitions. The fashion house’s efforts have funded feminist organisations and activists including mutual aid and girl-led projects, upholding feminist funding principles.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Gucci Chime, we reflect on the profound impact and influence the campaign has had on so many lives, through the tireless work and commitment of people around the world who fight for change every day,” said Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, who represented the company’s 22,000 employees in the video series. “This is a journey that we embarked on ten years ago, but the work ahead of us is substantial. Today we recommit ourselves to the next decade of progress and positive change.”