Last chance to catch the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh Exhibition

Considering Virgil Abloh’s illustrious career in fashion and in Louis Vuitton, it’s no surprise that we haven’t seen the last of him yet.

Ahead of the launch of the buzzy Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the maison is showcasing all 47 editions designed by the visionary artistic director for his Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 collection in an exhibition at ION Orchard. Running till June 19, the fully digital presentation is an adaptation of the original Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh experience that took place in New York from May 20 to 31, 2022. Singapore is the only country in Asia to hold part of the exhibition.

Inside the mirrored interiors, digital screens offer an insider look into the creative process behind each of these holy-grail kicks. At the back of the room is a central digital showcase highlighting the savoir-faire with which the sneakers were created in Louis Vuitton’s workshop in Fiesso d’Artico, Venice, Italy.

Also on display next to the exhibition space is a graphic globe sculpture, similar to the sculptures displayed in New York, that illustrates all the unifying motifs Abloh used in his collections, shows and imagery.

Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’: Launch

Nine editions of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers will be launched in Singapore via a digital activation. The details of the drop will be announced at a later date.

The highly covetable collection include mid-tops and low tops in Nike sizes ranging from 3.5 to 18. There’s the classic all-white sneaker embossed with the Louis Vuitton Monogram, and a riff on the same design in black suede; two-tone editions in white with either green, red or blue detailing that reference Abloh’s iconic rainbow motif; a patchworked multi-colour rendition to celebrate his distinct graphic language; and a Damier version with a “Louis Vuitton” graffiti motif created by artist Ghusto Leone.

The Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh Exhibition is at Level 1 ION², ION Orchard. Admission is free. Opening hours: 10am – 9pm, Sunday to Thursday; 10am – 10pm, Friday and Saturday.