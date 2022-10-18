Lizzo shared her refreshing perspective on weight fluctuations

As a Grammy and Emmy award winner, Lizzo seems to have more important things to do than fret over weight fluctuations.

Lizzo talks about weight fluctuations in her interview with Vanity Fair

Despite seemingly endless chatter about her body, the 34-year-old simply doesn’t stress about weight gain or weight loss, according to a new interview with Vanity Fair. Serving as the magazine’s November cover star, the “About Damn Time” singer got candid about how she has become one of the most famous body positivity icons in recent years while reminding haters that there’s nothing inherently good or bad about body changes.

“Is my music and my weight so intrinsically connected that if I were to lose weight, I’d lose fans or lose validity?” asked Lizzo, discussing her place in the body positivity conversation. “I don’t care,” she told Vanity Fair. “I lead a very healthy lifestyle — mentally, spiritually, I try to keep everything I put in my body super clean. Health is something I prioritise, wherever that leads me physically.”

Fans of Lizzo may know she adopted a vegan diet in 2020, but she’s quick to note that her food choices aren’t about weight loss goals. “People were like, ‘You’re a vegan? What, are you deep frying the lettuce?'” she said. “I’m not a vegan to lose weight, I just feel better when I eat plants,” Lizzo told the publication.

When it comes to weight changes, food isn’t necessarily to blame either; other factors such as stress may be, said the singer. “Just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, it changes again,” she explained. “I eat when I’m stressed out, sometimes to the point where I didn’t realise how much I ate.”

“It sucks that we associate weight gain with the negative thing that causes it,” she continued. “It’s mixing this beautiful thing that’s food — and nourishing ourselves with it, but it’s the stress that’s the bad thing, not the 20 pounds,” said Lizzo. “I feel very lucky because I don’t feel that weight gain is bad anymore. Nor is weight loss — it’s neutral.”

Some might describe Lizzo’s recent statements on weight fluctuations as representative of body neutrality. “Body neutrality is exactly what it sounds like: generally feeling neutral about your body most days,” Casey Bonano, R.D., a Dallas-based registered dietitian with a non-diet approach, previously told Shape. “It means sometimes you feel positive about your body, you may have some negative thoughts, but often you may just not think about your body much at all,” she added.

While Lizzo views weight gain and loss in a neutral way, the singer is also a role model for having a positive body image. She’s long been a proponent of self love in her song lyrics, public appearances, interview quotes, and candid social media posts.

It’s also worth pointing out that nobody, including Lizzo, owes anyone else an explanation about their health or weight. Health is so much more than a number on the scale or in your jeans, and it’s long past time to stop making judgments about someone based on what they look like, famous or otherwise.

