Manolo Blahnik has a new style for its next Birkenstock collaboration 

Hot on the heels of their sold-out debut collection launched in March comes the next release in the collaboration between Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock.

The highly anticipated follow-up introduces Blahnik’s new sandal style with crossover calfhair straps named Rodra, conceived specially for this Birkenstock tie-up. Accentuating this standout model are all-over polka dots in contrasting black and white.

While the first capsule dazzled with a glamorous sprinkle of crystals embellishing Birkenstock’s buckles, emphasised by edgy leather in stark black or luxurious velvet in rich tones of fuchsia and blue, this sequel captivates with playful polka dots that have often adorned the legendary Spanish shoe designer’s offerings. Now that it has come to characterise this partnership, where the packaging appears in the form of an exclusive polka dot shoebox, Blahnik extends the graphic motif to the merchandise, refreshing Birkenstock’s iconic round-toed Boston slides with sumptuous calfhair upper for a striking, fun twist.

On the other hand, PVC brings a sensational see-through chic to Birkenstock’s renowned anatomically-shaped footbed, as demonstrated by another icon, the Arizona. Blahnik fans will recall his designs circa the ’70s. “I have always been obsessed with lightness and structure in both a tactile and aesthetic sense,” explains the decorated shoe designer. “I have explored those cornerstones in my shoes since the early 1970s and I’m thrilled to now be applying this craftsmanship to Birkenstock.”

Celebrating craftsmanship and creativity, the extraordinary alliance between two influential leaders in footwear stemmed from a Birkenstock campaign in 2020 that featured Blahnik and his niece, company CEO Kristina Blahnik, wearing their own Birkenstocks.

“Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!) – I have loved and worn mine for many years,” enthused Blahnik. “I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful!”

The second drop is slated to launch globally on 23 June 2022 at manoloblahnik.com and 1774.com. In Singapore, the capsule will be available exclusively at the Manolo Blahnik boutique in Takashimaya Department Store on 24 June 2022.