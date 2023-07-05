The Longchamp x Toiletpaper Le Pliage Collection Is Out To Provoke

Maurizio Cattelan’s banana will last forever. The Italian contemporary artist’s famous Comedian artwork, featuring the fruit held in place on a wall by a strip of silver-toned duct tape, will no longer be at risk of rotting or getting eaten by brazen exhibition visitors. Together with his Toiletpaper arts magazine collaborator, photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari, he has immortalised the banana on the iconic Le Pliage foldable bag in a titillating visual.

This is one of five original designs the cheeky duo conceived for Longchamp’s latest capsule. Coloured in vivid pops of pink, blue and yellow, the collaboration’s Le Pliage range (travel bag, handbag, tote bag, pouch and keychains) feature thought-provoking reimaginations of Gallic symbols such as the baguette and French bulldog, as well as Longchamp’s heritage motifs of the sprinting horse and leather-encased pipe.

“We try to use the codes of the contemporary moment, which helps us to surprise people. We want to help them see what is surrounding them from a different perspective. For this collaboration with Longchamp, we wanted to play with the codes of French icons and of the maison so that they became alive again. Each image can be seen from multiple different points of view – there isn’t just one message,” Ferrari explained. “We try to invent, to make life not boring,” Cattelan summed up.

They also doubled up as photographers, shooting the campaign visuals in the Toiletpaper studio in Milan. For this parody of a classical painting, a Caravaggio-esque man holds up the bag amid a techicoloured food and fruits, wearing a wry smile and denim in a meticulously composed mise-en-scène. The sky opens up behind him, radiating a heavenly glow over the affairs. “Maurizio and I like to be on set, because we have the most fun taking real photographs,” Ferrari said. “We use post-production every now and again, but mostly what you see is what we shoot.”

An amusing anecdote reveals their dedication to realism. After the shoot, they returned the archival leather-wrapped pipes, that once belonged to Longchamp founder Jean Cassegrain, covered with bite marks. “The dog was smoking,” joked Cattelan by way of apology. Creative director Sophie Delafontaine laughed it off. “Now, they are works of art.”

Along with a limited-edition special issue of Toiletpaper magazine showcasing the collaboration, the Longchamp x Toiletpaper collection will debut at the brand’s Regent Street flagship store on July 12, before it becomes available in stores and online at Longchamp.com from July 18.