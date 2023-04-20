The Spring/Summer 23 bags to get you into the swing of Spring

This season’s roll-call of new bags reveals nostalgic influences, statement hardware and plenty of curves ahead.
HERMÈS ARCON
One look at the maison’s new structured hobo and you will recognise the round form of a saddle flap. First seen at the Spring/Summer 23 show, this compact yet capacious scene-stealer is a charismatic expression of sleek equestrian-inspired touches, from the snap hook where you can attach accessories to the oversized Étrivière buckle where you can adjust the shoulder strap to your preferred length.
MINI CHANEL 22
The fan-favourite is a vision of cuteness this season in a new mini size. Spotted on Blackpink’s Jennie’s arm at the recent Autumn/ Winter 23 ready-to-wear show, the shrunken Chanel 22 (named after the year of its creation) has a drawstring crossbody strap composed of a leather-interlaced metal chain. It fits an iPad Mini, compared to the small rendition that can fit a MacBook Pro with room to spare. Like its CHANEL-signed quilted predecessors, a CHANEL Paris medallion with an openwork double C dangles from the strap as a playful touch.
GUCCI BAMBOO 1947
The Florentine house’s unwavering dedication to timeless pieces continues to shine the spotlight on this forever classic. Exuding modernity and youth, the inimitable top-handle bag gains renewed currency from a variety of sizes, interchangeable leather and stripy Web straps, and bold colours that include orange and silver.
(Above) VERSACE REPEAT HOBO BAG
Drawing from the early 2000s, Donatella Versace revamps an archival hobo for this Spring/Summer 23 re-edition she named Repeat. Crafted from both smooth and grained Italian leather, this biker-inspired bag with a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap gets a tough edge from industrial-style zips, plus a Medusa charm puller that oozes grungy glamour.
(Below) DIOR KEY BAG
Premiered in the Spring/ Summer 23 ready-to-wear show, this new minimalist is the epitome of understated elegance, with a modest key-shaped twist-clasp bearing the CD signature in refined golden letters as the only embellishment. Luxuriously soft box calfskin leather brings out the sweeping lines of the voluptuous curves, illuminating the ladylike appeal of this archive-inspired design as informed by the vintage vibe.
(Above) LOUIS VUITTON MONOGRAM CLUTCH
A new Monogram silhouette recalling the Boursicot bag from Spring/Summer 20, this breezy modernisation of the quintessential doctor’s bag comes with a detachable chain shoulder strap and features colourful interlaced coated canvas stripes reminiscent of the chairs in Parisian cafés. Finishing touches include emblematic Louis Vuitton hallmarks such as metallic corners and the S-lock inspired by a trunk clasp invented by Georges Vuitton in 1886.
(Below) LONGCHAMP BOX-TROT
Underscoring the house’s glamping theme for Spring/ Summer 23, this second-gen iteration of the calfskin leather flap bag adopts blended cotton canvas, which conveys relaxed chic and free-spirited versatility. Channelling everyday elegance and imparting balance to the Box-Trot’s rigorous lines is a medallion featuring the Longchamp horse and rider, thoughtfully coloured in oh-so-subtle pale gold.
BOTTEGA VENETA ANDIAMO
The message was clear from the first pair of looks walking down the Spring/Summer 23 runway: Matthieu Blazy is banking on the Andiamo to be his next hit. Christened after “the sensation of movement”, this carryall defies the mini trend with a large intrecciato body crafted entirely from soft paper calf leather. Evocative of the house’s signature Knot motif, a sculptural metal hook closure with discreet brass detailing whispers quiet luxury.
CELINE ENVELOPPE TRIOMPHE BAG
A new design conceived for Spring/Summer 23, this is a versatile clutch that can transform into a crossbody bag you can also wear over your shoulder via a removable leather strap. Coupled with the Triomphe Canvas starring the magnificent Triomphe motif, and accentuated with the Triomphe snap button closure, it emanates a sophisticated old-world cool.
PRADA MOON BAG
A fresh update of an iconic model from the house’s rich archives circa the 2000s, this new hobo is characterised by an oversized metal buckle that revisits the Spring/ Summer 02 collection. Punctuated with grommets, a Prada signature, the shapely Moon bag is branded with the famed enamelled metal triangle logo that takes centre stage. An innovative treatment endows its nappa leather a slightly padded appearance that plays up its lightness and softness.