The Spring/Summer 23 bags to get you into the swing of Spring

HERMÈS ARCON

One look at the maison’s new structured hobo and you will recognise the round form of a saddle flap. First seen at the Spring/Summer 23 show, this compact yet capacious scene-stealer is a charismatic expression of sleek equestrian-inspired touches, from the snap hook where you can attach accessories to the oversized Étrivière buckle where you can adjust the shoulder strap to your preferred length.

MINI CHANEL 22

The fan-favourite is a vision of cuteness this season in a new mini size. Spotted on Blackpink’s Jennie’s arm at the recent Autumn/ Winter 23 ready-to-wear show, the shrunken Chanel 22 (named after the year of its creation) has a drawstring crossbody strap composed of a leather-interlaced metal chain. It fits an iPad Mini, compared to the small rendition that can fit a MacBook Pro with room to spare. Like its CHANEL-signed quilted predecessors, a CHANEL Paris medallion with an openwork double C dangles from the strap as a playful touch.