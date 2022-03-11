Where to get the best cheesecakes in Singapore

If you love this dessert as much as we do, then you’ve found the right article, for we have rounded up the best cheesecakes in Singapore.
The guilty pleasure is a weakness for many: rich and velvety cream cheese with a lovely crunch to the base, there really isn’t anything a slice of the decadent treat can’t solve. Whether it’s for a birthday celebration, or just to treat yourself for surviving a long day, we’re sure any sweet tooth will agree that that cake is the answer.
Besides, who really needs National Cheesecake Day (30 July) to celebrate? Not us, that’s for sure.
The fever for Basque burnt cheesecake hasn’t exactly died down, but this piece however, focuses on the classics — you know, just like the ones you used to dig into when you were a kid.
Here’s where to find the best cheesecakes in Singapore:
Cat & the Fiddle has become synonymous with cheesecake in Singapore, and for good reason. The slices themselves are incredibly smooth and soft with a melt-in-the-mouth consistency, and they come in a multitude of flavours to keep everyone at the table happy. Bestsellers include the Milo Dinosaur cheesecake, King Cat of the Mountain (an indulgent Mao Shan Wang durian cheesecake!) and Over the Moon, a classic New York cheesecake.
Can’t decide? Don’t fret. Fickle Feline 2.0 is the store’s bestselling assortment that comes with a whopping 10 different slices of cheesecakes. The cakes from Cat & the Fiddle are all halal-certified as well.
We can’t stop drooling at the cheesecakes from LeTAO. Take the bestselling Double Fromage cheesecake for instance. The store’s most popular cake is a rich, creamy concoction crafted with imported Italian Mascarpone Cheese: the bottom layer is a baked version while the top layer is a smooth, unbaked cheesecake, which creates two different textures in one mouthful.
Cocoa fanatics can indulge in the Chocolate Double, but if you’re looking for something a little different this Spring, they’ve got a Hokkaido Ichigo (strawberry in Japanese) Fromage cheesecake up for grabs too.
While the cream cheese cheesecakes at Cake Spade are worth a try, we’re just really here for their tofu cheesecakes. Unlike the regular cream cheese cheesecake, the tofu cheesecake options here are incredibly smooth and light, and you’ll definitely finish the whole slice (or slices) in one quick sitting.
The peach tofu cheesecake and mango tofu cheesecake variations are popular too, but our favourite has got to be the Strawberry tofu cheesecake, topped with fresh strawberries that are encased in a delightful strawberry jelly.
Cheesecakes are more than often in a singular tier — two at best — but the unconventional Strawberry Liquid Cheesecake Milk Crumbs Cake from artisanal Halal bakery, Fluff Bakery, proves to be different than most.
This lemon zest cake comes layered with strawberry compote, liquid cheesecake and milk crumbs, with cream frosting to create a light and fluffy confection that’s worth all the calories. If you’re craving something a little more indulgent on the palate, the Cookie Dough Nutella Cheesecake here is a worthy contender.
These jelly cheesecakes from The Jelly Hearts are almost too adorable to dig into. The first and original jelly cheesecake shop in Singapore serves customised cakes that are perfect for a special occasion. Celebrating an event remotely? They’ve got mini pieces in gift boxes of varying sizes for easy presentation.
We’re not forgetting our keto friends either. The low carb, gluten-free New York style cheesecake here is crafted with cream cheese, almond flour and no added sugar. Even if you’re a sweet tooth on a diet, you’ll be able to enjoy the silky smooth concoction with zero guilt.
While the bistro might not garner a second glance from diners who aren’t in the know, regulars of Chezcake Bistro are let in on what’s in store. Think over 90 different flavours available for your choosing: from alcoholic ones like the Mojito Cheesecake and the Apple with White Wine cheesecake to lighter cheesecakes such the Lemon and Ginger cheesecake, to say you’ll be spoilt is quite the understatement.