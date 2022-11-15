The watches that won at GPHG 2022, the Oscars of Watchmaking

The Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) is often lauded as the industry’s top awards show, much like the Oscars are for the film industry, or Michelin stars are for our deserving chefs and restaurateurs. This year’s GPHG 2022 awards was held on Thursday 10 November in Geneva’s Thêâtre du Léman, and were hosted by French actor Edouard Baer.

The winners are chosen after careful deliberation by the GPHG Academy, a group of 650 key figures in the profession globally, and the 2022 Jury, which this year is chaired by renowned author and collector Nick Foulkes.

This year’s ultimate prize, the “Aiguille d’Or”, was rewarded to MB&F for the LM Sequential EVO. It was a well-deserving night for Max Busser, as the watchmaker’s M.A.D.1 RED was also awarded in the “Challenge” category.

Hermès also came away as one of the big winners this year with two prizes for their latest complication in the Arceau Le Temps Voyageur. The wonderful and romantic interpretation of the world-time function came away with both the Men’s and Women’s Complication prizes.

Taking bold risks paid off for Bvlgari too, who received the “Jewellery” prize for the Serpenti Misteriosi, which houses the brand’s smallest movement to date. The Octo Finissimo Ultra 10th Anniversary takes home the “Audacity” prize, for who else would have dared to put a QR code / NFT on the dial, and one up itself by making the watch even thinner than last year’s Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar that won the Aiguille d’Or? The audacity indeed.

Here’s the complete GPHG 2022 Prize List.

2022 PRIZE LIST

“Aiguille d’Or” Grand Prix:

MB&F, Legacy Machine Sequential Evo



Ladies’ Watch Prize:

Parmigiani Fleurier, Tonda PF Automatic

Ladies’ Complication Watch Prize:

Hermès, Arceau Le temps voyageur

Men’s Watch Prize:

Akrivia, Chronomètre Contemporain II

Men’s Complication Watch Prize:

Hermès, Arceau Le temps voyageur

Iconic Watch Prize:

TAG Heuer, Monaco X Gulf

Tourbillon Watch Prize:

H. Moser & Cie, Pioneer Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton

Calendar and Astronomy Watch Prize:

Krayon, Anywhere

Mechanical Exception Watch Prize:

Ferdinand Berthoud, FB 2RSM.2-1

Chronograph Watch Prize:

Grönefeld, 1941 Grönograaf Tantalum

Diver’s Watch Prize:

Tudor, Pelagos FXD

Jewellery Watch Prize:

Bvlgari, Serpenti Misteriosi High Jewellery

Artistic Crafts Watch Prize:

Voutilainen, Ji-Ku

“Petite Aiguille” Prize:

Trilobe, Nuit Fantastique Dune Edition

Challenge Watch Prize:

M.A.D. Editions, M.A.D.1 Red

Mechanical Clock Prize:

Van Cleef & Arpels, Fontaine Aux Oiseaux automaton

Innovation Prize:

Van Cleef & Arpels, Lady Arpels Heures Florales Cerisier watch

Audacity Prize:

Bvlgari, Octo Finissimo Ultra 10th Anniversary

Chronometry Prize:

Grand Seiko, Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon

“Horological Revelation” Prize:

Sylvain Pinaud, Origine

Special Jury Prize:

François Junod, automaton-maker and sculptor

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Hong Kong