Supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, the L’ECOLE School of Jewelry Arts initiates the public into the secrets of the jewellery world

Participants won’t look at a jewel the same way after this incredible jewellery arts appreciation experience

With the support of Van Cleef & Arpels, L’ÉCOLE School of Jewelry Arts was established in 2012 on Place Vendôme in Paris, where it offers various programmes in French and English all year. Other than the curiosity to discover the intriguing world of jewellery arts, there are no prerequisites for entry into this introduction school. In fact, it is the first ever educational initiative that offers the public the opportunity to discover gemology, jewellery-making savoir faire and the history of jewellery through a range of introductory hands-on courses, talks, exhibitions and publications.

Lasting two to four hours and taught by at least two teachers, each course sees six to 12 participants. Making up the teaching team are experienced professionals chosen for their enthusiasm, passion and skill in transmitting their knowledge and know-how.

After L’ECOLE held a series of immensely successful courses in Hong Kong, L’ECOLE Asia Pacific in Hong Kong became the first permanent campus to be set up outside Paris in 2019. There are also plans to launch L’ECOLE School of Jewelry Arts in Shanghai in the near future.

In February, VIPs and press, including Prestige Singapore, who attended Van Cleef & Arpels’ Legend of Diamonds high jewellery showcase in Bangkok had an opportunity to complete two courses by the L’ECOLE School of Jewelry Arts. Hosted by Olivier Segura, gemologist and scientific director at L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, and Lily Vongwattanakit, AVP of Stones & Special Orders at Van Cleef & Arpels, the first class, The 4C’s of the Diamond, saw each of us work with actual diamonds on the topics of colour and clarity. In the second class, Diamond: A Gemological Exception, we learnt more about the stone’s unique chemical composition, the secrets of its wide range of colours, and the savoir faire of its various cuts.

In four hours of learning the richness of the fascinating universe of diamonds, our class emerged enlightened amateurs (we even received certificates!) with newfound appreciation and understanding of the precious gem. We appreciated how well-informed and knowledgeable both our teachers were. Segura, who’s also a published author, had inside information on the inclusions found within the legendary 910-carat rough diamond Lesotho Legend that was procured by Van Cleef and set into 25 magnificent Mystery Set Jewels. Hailing from New York City, Vongwattanakit provided first-hand information on what sets a Van Cleef & Arpels’ jewel apart from the rest based on her 47 years’ experience at the maison.

