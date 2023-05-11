Cartier’s new Clash [Un]limited watches are made for the fashion-forward mum

Cartier enriches its repertoire of jewellery watches with five edgy Clash [Un]limited timepieces flaunting beads, picot studs and pyramidal clou carrés on a fully articulated bracelet.

Perfect for the fashion-savvy mum, the 18.4mm by 32.8mm quartz-movement watch features geometrical lines that are quintessentially Cartier: a bevelled dial with a 16-facet sapphire crystal, faceted corners, as well as round and square elements.

Jeanne Toussaint’s creative genius and her sense of volume especially come to mind. As early as the 1930s, she dared to create bold contrasts between precious materials and the industrial aesthetic of ball bearings. Here, movable beads – set in a single row down the middle of the bracelet – roll upon one another to add an irresistible tactility. Chromatic contrasts emphasise the geometric motifs, through the alternation of brushed and satin-finish gold, and the combination of yellow and rose gold with violet gold – a new shade developed specially for Cartier.

If mum has a soft spot for a statement-making pieces, there’s an iteration in white gold and diamond pavé, as well as two exceptional coloured editions: one in stunning black and white with onyx, black spinels, obsidian and diamonds; and another in the vivid colours of coral, black spinels, chrysoprase, tsavorites and diamonds