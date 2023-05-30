Chanel’s Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles watches are an ode to couture

The maison’s latest timepieces are limited to just 20 pieces in each design

Gabrielle Chanel always sported two items when in her ateliers on Rue Cambon: a pair of scissors on a long ribbon that she wore like a sautoir, and a pin-cushion on her wrist – both indispensable tools to a seamstress. The latter inspired Chanel’s Watchmaking Creation Studio director Arnaud Chastaingt to create this quintet of Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles time-only watches. The limited edition yellow gold and titanium creations boast oversized 55mm dome-shaped dials that are the perfect canvases for audacious métiers d’art.

Chastaingt realised five tableaux for this quartz-movement collection: snow-set diamonds evoking sequins embroidered on black fabric; jewels of braided gold chains, long pearl necklaces and onyx-set Byzantine brooches strewn over black tweed; five iconic quilted bags engraved in black mother-of-pearl and adorned with gold chains and diamond charms; a diamond- and gold bead-set lace motif of camellias made through hand engraving, grand feu enamelling and traditional decalling; and lastly, a tweed jacket pattern trimmed with 92 diamonds accentuated by motifs of a thimble, scissors and tape measure. Each Chanel timepiece also flaunts a black matte grosgrain strap fitted with a diamond-set yellow gold buckle.