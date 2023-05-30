facebook

Chanel’s Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles watches are an ode to couture

By Allyson Klass
Deputy Editor
30 May 2023
Chanel’s Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles watches are an ode to couture
Watches
Chanel’s Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles watches are an ode to couture

The maison’s latest timepieces are limited to just 20 pieces in each design

Gabrielle Chanel always sported two items when in her ateliers on Rue Cambon: a pair of scissors on a long ribbon that she wore like a sautoir, and a pin-cushion on her wrist – both indispensable tools to a seamstress. The latter inspired Chanel’s Watchmaking Creation Studio director Arnaud Chastaingt to create this quintet of Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles time-only watches. The limited edition yellow gold and titanium creations boast oversized 55mm dome-shaped dials that are the perfect canvases for audacious métiers d’art.

The five designs of the Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles time-only watches

Chastaingt realised five tableaux for this quartz-movement collection: snow-set diamonds evoking sequins embroidered on black fabric; jewels of braided gold chains, long pearl necklaces and onyx-set Byzantine brooches strewn over black tweed; five iconic quilted bags engraved in black mother-of-pearl and adorned with gold chains and diamond charms; a diamond- and gold bead-set lace motif of camellias made through hand engraving, grand feu enamelling and traditional decalling; and lastly, a tweed jacket pattern trimmed with 92 diamonds accentuated by motifs of a thimble, scissors and tape measure. Each Chanel timepiece also flaunts a black matte grosgrain strap fitted with a diamond-set yellow gold buckle.

The 55mm limited edition timepieces feature a dome-shaped sapphire crystal
Chanel watches The Craft Issue chanel watches watches and wonders 2023
Chanel’s Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles watches are an ode to couture

Allyson Klass

Deputy Editor

Allyson Klass had her start in the publishing industry 20 years ago as a fashion stylist and writer. Over the years, she’s worked in various women’s and bridal magazines covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She’s now Deputy Editor of Prestige Singapore and oversees the watches and jewellery beats. Off duty, she enjoys spending time with her family and searching for the next beach holiday destination.

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.