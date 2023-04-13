Chopard to use 80% recycled steel for all its steel watches by end 2023

Chopard’s goal is to reach at least 90% recycled steel in its proprietary alloy Lucent Steel by 2025.

In 2019, Chopard was the first luxury maison to launch Lucent Steel – a proprietary alloy comprising 70% recycled steel that debuted in the iconic Alpine Eagle watch. The house’s latest announcement – made on March 27 at the Watches and Wonders fair in Geneva with ambassador Julia Roberts in attendance – highlighted its goals in a multi-year project towards incorporating more responsible steel in a bid to significantly reduce its CO2 emissions.

By the end of 2023, all Chopard steel watches, including bracelets and cases, will include 80% recycled steel. This proportion will be raised to a minimum of 90% by 2025. Chopard has underlined this commitment by becoming the first luxury brand to join the Climate Group’s SteelZero initiative to work with the industry to speed up the transition to a net zero steel. Shifting from standard 50% recycled steel content to 80% will cut CO2 emissions linked to production by 30%. At 90% recycled steel, this number increases to 40%.

SteelZero members use their collective purchasing power and influence to send a strong demand signal to shift global markets and policies towards responsible production and sourcing of steel. Chopard is the first watchmaker to join this initiative. Although the amount of steel that the watchmaking industry uses is relatively small compared to other industries, it is nevertheless a significant material by volume used both in timepieces and in the watchmaking industry. As a result, the maison is determined to reduce the impact connected with its use of steel, just as it is doing with gold.

Explains Chopard Co-President Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, “Chopard is committed to a long-term process of responsible sourcing of the raw materials that make our business possible. We are proud of the work we have accomplished in just 10 years. Through our ethical gold sourcing, which began progressively in 2013 with the goal of using 100% ethical gold in our workshops by 2018, followed by our commitment to 80% recycled steel today, we are approaching the ideal of ensuring the production of fully responsible watches and jewellery.”

It must be noted that Chopard’s quest for sustainability does not in any way compromise the exceptional quality or properties of materials found in its timepieces. Lucent Steel is made using high-quality industrial scraps from Swiss watchmakers, along with high-grade steel from the medical, aerospace and automotive industries.

Its similarity to surgical steel means it is highly anti-allergenic, making it suitable for even the most sensitive of skins. The alloy is also 50% more resistant to abrasion than conventional steel, while its homogeneous crystal microstructure enables it to reflect light in a unique way. Akin to diamonds, whose brilliance depends on the lowest degree of impurities, this high-performance steel has far less impurities than conventional steel, imbuing it with a brilliance, lustre and brightness comparable to that of gold.

Perfecting the composition and manufacture of a steel with these unique properties was the result of more than four years of research and development, as well as work with suppliers to secure an adequate volume of high-quality recycled steel to roll out Lucent Steel across all Chopard collections.

Lucent Steel is also the result of Chopard’s creation of a local, circular manufacturing loop. To reduce the need for transportation emissions, all Chopard suppliers for recycled steel are based within 1,000km of its manufacturing unit in Switzerland or neighbouring countries of Austria, France, Germany and Italy.

Additionally, the scraps resulting from Chopard’s manufacturing process are collected and recycled into new high-quality steel by its suppliers. This circular process limits the extraction of raw materials without compromising the quality integral to all the maison’s activities.

Adds Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele, “The challenges of sourcing steel are totally different to those we have encountered with gold. That is part of the beauty of our journey to sustainable luxury: We have one goal, but many and very different ways of getting there. While gold led us to focus on the working conditions of artisanal miners, steel has been an opportunity for us to tackle the impact of our products in terms of carbon footprint.”