Apple’s smartwatch might soon feature no-prick blood glucose tracking

Apple has achieved some major progress on a project that it has been working on behind the scenes. If reports are to be believed, Apple is one step closer to incorporating a no-prick glucose tracking feature in its smartwatch. The project, which has been dubbed ‘E5’, can be an absolute game-changer in the health sector.

For the unversed, people suffering from diabetes have to constantly monitor their blood sugar levels. To do so, they need to prick their skin (usually with a needle) for blood that is later tested by a glucometer. As the Apple Watch can already monitor your O2 levels and heart rate, the tech giant has been working on a project that will let it monitor your blood sugar levels as well. Now, according to Bloomberg sources, the company has made major progress on Project E5 which, if successfully implemented, will be revolutionary.

Why is project E5 so significant for Apple’s smartwatch?

According to the World Health Organisation, 422 million people around the world suffer from Diabetes. So Apple’s plans for no-prick glucose tracking are highly welcome, especially since they can help make the process of monitoring one’s blood sugar a lot smoother.

As the Apple Watch is known for its health features, and since no gadget currently offers no-prick monitoring of blood sugar levels, it’s understandable why this project might be a priority for Apple. While Apple is yet to officially comment on the project, it traces its origin back to 2010 under Steve Jobs’ leadership.

Other Apple products and features in development

2023 will see a plethora of exciting Apple products get launched. The Apple Watch Series 9 will be coming out this year, along with the iPhone 15. In addition to the popular flagship devices, people are also looking forward to seeing what new features will come with iOS 17. Most exciting, however, is the rumoured launch of a VR headset that Apple might be planning this year.

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore

(Main image: Pexels/Artem Podrez, Cottonbro Studio; Featured image: Pexels/Ingo Jose)