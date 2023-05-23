facebook

The Harry Winston Premier Collection welcomes two new 31mm watches

By Allyson Klass
Deputy Editor
23 May 2023
The Harry Winston Premier Collection welcomes two new 31mm watches
Watches
The Harry Winston Premier Collection welcomes two new 31mm watches

The Premier was the first timepiece collection launched by Harry Winston in 1989 and takes its name from the founder’s Premier Diamond Company

A collection that translates the glamour and three-dimensionality of Harry Winston’s jewellery designs into the realm of watchmaking, Premier is the dedicated series for creative designs and métiers d’art. Instantly recognisable by the diamond-set lugs – designed to recall the three arches at the entrance of Harry Winston’s New York Flagship Salon on Fifth Avenue – the cases of the latest Premier Automatic 31mm models in white or rose gold boast blue or white beaded mother-of-pearl dials respectively. Sparkling with the light of 63 brilliant-cut diamonds, the dainty case also boasts an ultra-slim profile of 8.4mm.

Festooned with 126 brilliant-cut diamonds, each engraved dial is adorned with a delightful sprinkling of snow-set diamonds in the centre that add a playful twist. Both models are accompanied by white alligator leather straps with matching gold ardillon buckles adorned with 15 brilliant-cut diamonds.

 

Harry Winston ladies watches PrestigeMothersDay
The Harry Winston Premier Collection welcomes two new 31mm watches

Allyson Klass

Deputy Editor

Allyson Klass had her start in the publishing industry 20 years ago as a fashion stylist and writer. Over the years, she’s worked in various women’s and bridal magazines covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She’s now Deputy Editor of Prestige Singapore and oversees the watches and jewellery beats. Off duty, she enjoys spending time with her family and searching for the next beach holiday destination.

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.