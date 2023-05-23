The Harry Winston Premier Collection welcomes two new 31mm watches

The Premier was the first timepiece collection launched by Harry Winston in 1989 and takes its name from the founder’s Premier Diamond Company

A collection that translates the glamour and three-dimensionality of Harry Winston’s jewellery designs into the realm of watchmaking, Premier is the dedicated series for creative designs and métiers d’art. Instantly recognisable by the diamond-set lugs – designed to recall the three arches at the entrance of Harry Winston’s New York Flagship Salon on Fifth Avenue – the cases of the latest Premier Automatic 31mm models in white or rose gold boast blue or white beaded mother-of-pearl dials respectively. Sparkling with the light of 63 brilliant-cut diamonds, the dainty case also boasts an ultra-slim profile of 8.4mm.

Festooned with 126 brilliant-cut diamonds, each engraved dial is adorned with a delightful sprinkling of snow-set diamonds in the centre that add a playful twist. Both models are accompanied by white alligator leather straps with matching gold ardillon buckles adorned with 15 brilliant-cut diamonds.