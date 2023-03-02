The most lavish watches spotted on the Oscars red carpet

Extravagant gowns and suits at the Oscars usually require equally extravagant arm candy to complete the look. Here are the most lavish and expensive watches we’ve noticed on the Oscars red carpet.

Exquisite timepieces are valuable possessions that show personalities, tastes, and status, and the Oscar ceremony is the perfect event for these stars to bring out their pampered babies. Ahead of the upcoming 2023 Oscars award ceremony on 13 March, we look back on some of the most expensive watches we spotted on the red carpet of previous editions. Although there are some more models that reserve their price in privacy for clients only, here are 10 of the most expensive watches we have identified so far at the Oscars.

Most expensive watches seen on the Oscars red carpet

Daniel Dae Kim and the Patek Philippe Ref. 5070 Chronograph

The Korean-American actor arrived at the Academy Awards in 2022 in a timeless black suit with the beautiful vintage on his wrist. Launched in 1999, the Patek Philippe Ref. 5070 Chronograph stands out with its distinct 18K gold design and black dial, a perfect special something adding to Daniel’s total look.

Price: Approx. $60,000

Shawn Mendes and the Vacheron Constantin Patrimony

Shawn Mendes kept things handsome in a smooth black and white suit, and the Vacheron Constantin Patrimony on his wrist. Inspired by the 1950s watch design, the 18K pink gold timepiece is only 6.80 millimetres thick around the case, with a solid back for personalised engraving.

Price: Approx. $30,000

D-Nice and the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Dual Time

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Dual Time once required about five to eight years wait-time. When the DJ, rapper, producer, and photographer Derrick Jones (or D-Nice) appeared at the Oscars 2022 wearing the silver watch, it was a sensation. The timepiece has the Grande Tapisserie pattern with Royal Oak hands and luminescent coating.

Price: Approx. $35,000

Mahershala Ali and Santos de Cartier Skeleton

In his winning suit, Mahershala Ali wore a Santos de Cartier Skeleton to the Oscars 2019. The model has a steel case, seven-sided crown set and interchangeable metal and leather bracelets. The actor won Best Supporting Actor for Green Book that night with the steel, 115-year-old watch on his wrist.

Price: Approx. $29,000

H.E.R and the Rolex Lady-Datejust President

(A similar version to what H.E.R. wore)

The beautiful voice behind the Oscar-winning song “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah, H.E.R. or Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, wore the Rolex Lady-Datejust President to the red carpet in 2021. It was not her first time wearing this timepiece, as the item accompanied her to multiple concerts and events before.

Price: Approx. $41,000

Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield and the Omega Speedmaster ‘57

Both superstars were seen on the red carpet wearing Omega’s iconic Speedmaster ‘57 in different versions. The 1957 watch received several adaptations with the co-axial master chronometer, as well as a slimmer profile, all of which, quite paradoxically, enhance the vintage feel even more.

Price: $30,000

DJ Khaled and the Jacob & Co. Billionaire

Glowing on the wrist of American DJ, record producer, and rapper DJ Khaled is one of the most expensive watches in the world, the Jacob & Co. Billionaire. This high jewellery and high watch-making piece is covered in Ashoka white diamonds, all in total at 189 carats. The skeletonised dial and hands expose the transparent movement that are hand-finished. This one-of-a-kind timepiece is owned by Floyd Mayweather.

Price: Approx. $18 million

Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and the Rolex Daytona

Husband of Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo accompanied his wife wearing this vintage piece from Rolex. Released in 1963, the Rolex Daytona is a watch made for the races, with its complete chronograph function. It is also Rolex’s homage to car racing, which got even more special since the watchmaker became a global partner with Formula One in 2013.

Price: Starts at $51,000

Angus Cloud and the IWC Portugieser

Known from the HBO series Euphoria, Angus Cloud was spotted with a stunning gold IWC Portugieser with brown leather strap. As one of the oldest and most well-known pieces by IWC, the icon features slim feuille hands and a railway track on the chapter ring.

Price: Approx. $32,000

Sacha Baron Cohen and the Omega Constellation

(A similar version to what Sacha Baron Cohen wore)

Known for several of his comedic roles, Sacha Baron Cohen showed up neat and sleek with the Omega Constellation in 18K Sedna red gold with a matching bracelet. It certainly is not the only Omega watch the actor owns, for he was also seen wearing the Speedmaster Moonwatch on another red carpet. For the Oscars 2021, this timepiece with a refreshing hue added a special colour to Baron Cohen’s whole look.

Price: Approx. $35,600

(Main image: Jacob & Co.; Featured image: Angela Weiss/ AFP)