The Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch collaboration is getting a new gold edition

Following the worldwide success of its Omega X Swatch MoonSwatch collaboration, watchmaker Swatch has now teased the addition of a new watch in the collection — Mission to Moonshine Gold. As per a teaser, the watch will be showcased on 7 March.

In 2022, Swatch joined hands with luxury watchmaker Omega for the MoonSwatch collaboration. A total of 11 different Bioceramic MoonSwatch watches were released as part of the much hyped collection. This means that the new watch will be the 12th member of the collection.

What to know about Omega X Swatch Mission to Moonshine Gold

New gold MoonSwatch piece to be unveiled at four select cities

On 5 March, Swatch posted a teaser on its official Instagram account showing just a glimpse of the moon. The teaser shows nothing except the release date of the watch and four select cities where it will likely be released.

The locations where the watch will be unveiled are Paradeplatz/Peterhof in Zurich, Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Piazza Affari/Galleria Meravigli in Milan and The Royal Exchange in London. As per the announcement, each of the unveiling will be at a different time — 6:30 pm JST in Japan, 7:00 pm CET in Switzerland and Italy, and 6:00 pm GMT in the UK.

There is no hint at what the Omega X Swatch MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold will look like or whether it will only be available at the four select locations.

It is not clear if it will be an actual gold watch or merely a golden-hued Bioceramic watch, either of which will be the biggest determiner of its price. There is also no information on whether it will be a limited-edition watch.

The original collection already has a Mission to the Moon watch. Designed like Omega’s original Moonwatch, the steel grey watch has hands and the tachymeter scale in white.

More about the collection

The 11 watches in the original Omega X Swatch MoonSwatch collection are based on the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, famous for having been worn by NASA astronauts on each of the organisation’s piloted missions, including all six moon landings.

Each of the 11 watches are named after a “mission” to a celestial body in our solar system starting from the Sun to the dwarf planet Pluto.

Unlike the four locations announced in the teaser, Swatch had released the collection in multiple cities around the world in 2022. Following the release, long queues were seen at the stores, and much commotion reported at some, including here in Singapore where hundreds lined up outside the Swatch store in ION Orchard at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The massive demand and the chaos prompted Swatch to limit the watch to one per person at the time.

