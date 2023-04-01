Watches & Wonders 2023: 8 standout Patek Philippe watches unveiled at the fair

When it comes to luxury watches, Patek Philippe is undisputedly one of the most renowned names in the horology world. After all, the Swiss brand is known for its excellent craftsmanship, contemporary designs and high-quality timepieces.

Founded in 1839, the Swiss manufacture has produced a wide range of watches, including sports watches as well as timepieces with functions like perpetual calendars, minute repeaters and tourbillons.

At Watches & Wonders 2023, Patek Philippe unveiled new statement pieces featuring innovative technology. From the Grandmaster Chime, Minute Time Repeater and Annual Calendars, to various versions of the Calatrava models, here are some of the best timepieces from their 2023 collection.

Watches & Wonders 2023: Patek Philippe introduces new watch models

Watches & Wonders is an annual event that showcases the latest releases from some of the world’s most prestigious watch brands. Formerly known as the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH), the event features exhibitions, presentations and other activities related to the world of luxury timepieces. It provides brands like Patek Philippe, Rolex, IWC Schaffhausen and many others a stage to unveil their latest creations.

Without further ado, here are eight standout Patek Philippe watches revealed at Watches & Wonders 2023.

8 incredible Patek Philippe watches unveiled at Watches & Wonders:

