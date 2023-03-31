Standout pieces from the LVMH Watch Week

Held recently in Singapore, LVMH Watch Week saw Bulgari, Hublot, Tag Heuer and Zenith present their novelties for this year. Here, we feature 13 new standout timepieces.

Most outstanding pieces from LVMH Watch Week

Hublot

BIG BANG UNICO INTEGRATED RAINBOW AND BIG BANG UNICO TIME ONLY RAINBOW

The manufacture drew inspiration from its 2022 bestseller and took things up a notch by adding an haute joaillerie twist to a pair of non-identical twin watches. Each boasts a fully paved case, bezel and bracelet adorned with gemstones in a seamless gradation of the colours of the rainbow.

Precious gemstones take their place alongside the most stunning minerals: ruby, amethyst, blue topaz, tsavorite, as well as an entire spectrum of sapphires in pink, orange, blue and yellow. With its own unique hue and subtle nuances, each gem has been painstakingly selected and paired, thanks to the expert eyes and hands of a master stone-setter. A total of 1,110 gems embellishes the Big Bang Integrated, while 924 gems grace the Time Only model.

Both references are executed in King Gold, Hublot’s proprietary precious metal forged within its own manufacture. This alloy also offers a warmer gold tone than traditional rose gold. Containing platinum, it lends itself perfectly to the polishing and satin-finishing operations used to full effect on these two timepieces. The end result: alternating flat satin-finished surfaces and polished chamfers whose brilliance gleams harmoniously alongside the scintillating gemstones.

The two pieces also feature a dial, main plate, flange and date window cloaked in an intense black, which creates the perfect backdrop to showcase the full radiance of the rainbow setting.

Two large skeleton hands and a gold crown over-moulded with black rubber form two ears at 3 and 9 o’clock. The case and bracelet are seamlessly integrated while offering complete comfort to the wearer.

Each variant is powered by its own movement. Housed in a 42mm case, the first is the MHUB1280 Unico Manufacture, a self-winding chronograph flyback movement with column wheel. An original component from Hublot’s manufacture, the skeletonised calibre offers a three-day power reserve.

The second, the MHUB1710 self-winding movement, is mounted within a 40mm case – the first time that this diameter has been available on the Big Bang since it was unveiled in 2022 – which lends the Time Only model a more compact, edgy character.

CLASSIC FUSION ORIGINAL

Hublot brings back the watch that shook up conventions back in 1980. Refined yet sporty, the minimalist 36mm Classic Original was the first luxury timepiece to feature a gold case on a rubber strap. Unthinkable at the time to team the precious metal with a common material such as rubber, the creation sent shock waves through the world of fine watchmaking. However, the timepiece quickly proved to be the answer to connoisseurs searching for more unique, unconventional watches.

The latest sleek iterations celebrate their predecessor with the same distinct timeless simplicity. Discerning collectors will be able to spot characteristic elements of Hublot founder Carlo Crocco’s original design, such as the rubber strap; the purity of the pared-down polished black lacquered dial that only displays the date at 3 o’clock and time with faceted hands; and the maison’s hallmark signature. While the new logo may look similar to the original at first glance, it sports a more contemporary look that has been updated over the years.

Today, the unisex Classic Fusion Original is available in yellow gold, titanium and Black Magic (black ceramic) in 33mm, 38mm and 42mm to fit most wrists. Still sporting the six recognisable H-shaped screws on each bezel, the smallest model houses a quartz movement while the medium and large variants are fitted with the MHUB1110 self-winding movement.

BIG BANG TOURBILLON AUTOMATIC YELLOW NEON SAXEM

After the MP-11 Emerald Green model, it took almost three years of research to develop a new hue that’s not only fit for the Big Bang, but also transparent and completely resistant. Creating a translucent case in a vibrant, neon yellow may seem simple, but it was, in fact, an incredibly complex feat to achieve – as the colour in question is an intense, almost- radioactive shade of acid yellow.

Hublot looked to space technology to meet this highly technical challenge and turned to SAXEM, which was developed in the field of satellite technology and had also been used in 2019 for the Big Bang MP-11.

SAXEM or sapphire aluminium oxide and rare earth mineral is an alloy of aluminium oxide, the basic component of sapphire, with rare earth elements such as thulium, holmium and chromium. The final material is ultra- resistant and imbued with a brilliance that is greater than that of sapphire. The absence of tension within the material ensures greater stability in terms of shaping, whereas the cubic crystalline structure guarantees a consistent shade and colour intensity, regardless of the angle from which the case is viewed. The fully polished neon yellow SAXEM offers a bold contrast against the bezel’s six H-shaped screws and the crown in polished and micro-blasted titanium.

The striking 44mm watch is powered by the HUB6035 self-winding manufacture calibre, which is weekend-proof with a guaranteed 72-hour power reserve. Hublot chose the most difficult technical route of a self-winding movement using a micro-rotor to avoid concealing the back of the movement as a conventional rotor would have done. Additionally, the maison has skeletonised the entire calibre, further pushing openworked materials to the limits of their functional resistance, so that nothing hides the movement. Fully visible and laid bare, even the bridges are made from sapphire, ensuring that only the beating heart of the watch, the tourbillon, appears to be suspended and free from any visual clutter. Positioned at 6 o’clock, it offers the technical and hypnotic spectacle of a high-precision haute horlogerie piece.

Available as a limited edition of 50 pieces, this watch is delivered with a matching neon yellow textured rubber strap equipped with the One Click interchangeable strap system, allowing the wearer to change it effortlessly without the need for tools.

BIG BANG UNICO SORAI

Since 2019, Hublot has been supporting Save Our Rhinos Africa India (SORAI), an organisation founded by Hublot ambassador and former international cricket star Kevin Pietersen, whose work helps keep rhinos threatened by extinction safe from poachers.

Made from polished and micro-blasted rhino-grey ceramic specially developed for this timepiece, the Big Bang Unico SORAI features an openworked dial with the glowing colours of sunset that depict the heightened danger of poachers faced by rhinos as night falls.

The colours of daybreak – yellow, orange, purple and pink – represent the sun as a symbol of hope brought by a new dawn and a chance at change.

Inside the 44mm case beats the Unico self-winding manufacture movement with a 72-hour power reserve. Thanks to the patented One Click interchangeable strap system, the watch can be worn with a grey fabric and velcro option or a black, purple and orange camouflage strap evoking the hues of sunset and sunrise.

As with the two previous limited editions, part of the sale proceeds of this 100-piece limited release will go directly to fund projects supported by SORAI to equip helicopters with cameras, raise awareness in schools on the consequences of poaching, and provide more assistance to rangers on the ground. These strategies are implemented in South Africa, where the need is biggest and most pressing. Home to over 80 per cent of the world’s total rhino population, with the majority of poaching taking place in Kruger National Park, the country has the largest population of wild white rhinos left on earth.

Bulgari

SERPENTI TUBOGAS INFINITY

This key launch sees Bulgari’s iconic serpent in one of its most significant transformations. This time, the reptile slips into the precious skin of the Serpenti Tubogas Infinity with a bracelet featuring an all-new modular construction conceived two and a half years ago. This is a breakthrough for the beloved wraparound snake-like bracelet, which was originally created with a complex technique that involved coiling several metres of gold or steel wire around a central titanium blade.

The serpentine silhouette now continues seamlessly from the watch case to the bracelet, thanks to refined gem-setting adorning the modular construction – another first for the tubogas. Each cast in unique dimensions, the rose gold links or rings are first moulded before being polished, gem-set and assembled on the titanium blade.

The resplendence of the diamonds extends to the head of the snake, which dazzles with a snow-set dial, gem-set bezel and eight diamonds on the curve of the case. While the Roman jeweller is presenting this new expression of a 35mm Serpenti quartz- movement watch in only two versions with single and double tour bracelets, the technique allows for boundless creative iterations that we’re sure will leave fans in eager anticipation.

SERPENTI SEDUTTORI

First unveiled in 2019, the Serpenti Seduttori is also inspired by the tubogas. Its hallmark curvaceous case adopts the shape of a snake’s head, which Bulgari highlights with an articulated hexagonal scaglia or scale bracelet that sits sensually and weightlessly on the wrist like a second skin.

Two new 33mm models with deep black lacquered faces enrich the collection inspired by the legendary reptile. The first is crafted in steel in spectacular contrast to the dial, while the second combines the same alloy with the warmth of rose gold. The sinuous case is illuminated by a pink rubellite topping the crown – a Bulgari signature.

ALLEGRA

Having made their sizzling debut in summer 2022, the Allegra cocktail watch continues to charm with its lavish yet elegant aesthetic. This year, Bulgari has created an exuberant concoction that brims with exciting surprises, exemplifying the maison’s theme for this year’s LVMH Watch Week – Time is a Jewel.

An exquisite medley of coloured gems mesmerise in a variety of shapes on two 36mm references in rose and yellow gold. A mother-of-pearl dial is framed by a diamond- set bezel to bring out its iridescence. Encircling this bezel on the rose-gold version are pink sapphires, a pink tourmaline, citrines, peridots, pink rhodolites and diamonds. The yellow gold timepiece flaunts yellow sapphires, pink tourmalines, citrines, peridots and diamonds. A closer look reveals a heart-shaped gem at 9 o’clock, a secret signature touch on each Allegra watch that only its wearer is privy to.

DIVAS’ DREAM

Bulgari celebrates the joyful dolce vita spirit through the precious opulence of Divas’ Dream watches. In the 1950s, the maison highlighted the cabochon cut with stones in audacious hues. Craftsmen drew inspiration from the golden age of Rome and the fan shape of the ginkgo leaf depicted in the mosaics on the floor of the city’s Baths of Caracalla. Here, the art of watchmaking and jewellery unite in an aesthetic that’s become an iconic signature for Bulgari.

Each boasting a mother-of-pearl dial, the new Divas’ Dream trio of watches with quartz movement features precious semi- articulated fan-shaped petals that flutter ever so slightly with the wearer’s movements.

Diamond-set polished rose gold petals alternate with cool blue shades of topaz and tanzanite on the first model, and regal mauve tones of amethyst and tourmaline on the second. The third timepiece is festooned with eight crimson rubies that contrast beautifully against a rose gold motif that is fully paved with diamonds. All three Divas’ Dream watches f launt a perfectly matched alligator strap that adds a f inal f lourish to the quintessentially Bulgari design.

DIVAS’ DREAM MOSAICA

Two new precious Divas’ Dream Mosaica models express the full extent of Bulgari’s jewellery and watchmaking expertise. A fan-shaped motif on the full-set dial depicts the mosaics adorning the Baths of Caracalla, with a subtle sapphire gradient ranging from pale pink to magenta for the rose gold model, and from sky blue to deep azure on the white gold iteration.

Vividly coloured gemstones inject more sparkle to the bezel and crown set with cabochon-cut diamonds – a Bulgari signature. The Divas’ Dream Mosaica in rose gold dresses the wrist with a purple alligator leather strap fitted with a gold and diamond folding clasp. The design of the watch’s gem-set lugs echoes the dial’s motifs.

The Divas’ Dream Mosaica with blue sapphires is paired with a spectacular bracelet created by the Roman jeweller’s goldsmiths. Each fan-shaped link enthrals with diamonds, which glitter like a myriad shining stars. The transparent caseback reveals the finely decorated Calibre BVL 191, a mechanical self-winding movement from Bulgari’s watch manufacture in Switzerland.

Tag Heuer

MONZA FLYBACK CHRONOMETER

Sure to delight collectors and fans of the rarely seen yet highly sought-after design, the Monza Flyback Chronometer returns in a modern tribute to the indelible link between the brand and competition motorsport. A special edition executed in ultra-lightweight and resistant carbon, its striking black dial features a two-register layout with a translucent fumé blue sapphire crystal chronograph counter at 3 o’clock and the permanent second indicator at 6 o’clock. The standout skeletonised dial reveals the movement underneath, highlighting the piece’s mechanical roots. At 9 o’clock is the date window in blue luminescent, a first for Tag Heuer, while the blue lacquered indexes as well as black and white lacquered hours and minutes hands are applied with Super- Luminova for optimal legibility in low light.

Delivering high precision and high- performance timekeeping, the 42mm timepiece is powered by the in-house Calibre Heuer 02 Flyback, a COSC-certified chronograph movement. Allowing for faster and more accurate timekeeping, the flyback function was previously only available on the Autavia in the contemporary collection.

The watch offers three functions that are essential to a racing driver: a chronograph; a tachymeter scale that indicates average speed for 1km, measured using the indicator on the black flange; and a pulsometer, which helps determine the driver’s heart rate per minute. This function is used based on the blue line in the top right quadrant of the dial that’s calibrated to 15 heartbeats per minute. Red details on the dial, such as the sub- counter hands and the framing of the date window, evoke exhilarating speed and racing hearts. These contrast smartly against the black dial and case, as well as the bright blue indexes, seconds hand and stitching on the custom textile strap.

CARRERA CHRONOGRAPH 60TH ANNIVERSARY

Since 1963, the Carrera has defined the wristwatch chronograph genre and is renowned the world over for its classic, elegant profile, ultra-legible dial and dependable engineering. To kick off the year-long celebration for the Carrera’s 60th anniversary, the manufacture chose to return to one of the most collectible of all vintage Carreras from the late ’60s, the reference 2447 SN. The first-generation model had a hand-wound Valjoux chronograph movement and either a silvered or black dial in a variety of configurations. At the end of the ’60s, a second series was added to the line-up with either a silvered dial and black subdials, or the other way around, known as “panda” and “reverse panda” respectively.

Surrounding the dial is a 39mm polished steel case, topped by a raised profile glass box in sapphire crystal, which, along with the vintage pushers, beige lume and slimline tension ring around the dial’s outer edge, lends the watch its retro look. A sapphire crystal caseback reveals the Heuer 02, an 80-hour in-house automatic chronograph calibre. Also visible are the movement’s Geneva Stripes decoration, its column wheel and a special Carrera 60th Anniversary rotor. The finishing touch: a cool perforated black calfskin leather racing strap with pin buckle. This anniversary model is the first entry in a season of releases planned to mark the Carrera’s 60th year.

Zenith

DEFY SKYLINE SKELETON

Taking cues from modern cityscapes where there’s a constant interplay of light and structures, the Defy Skyline Skeleton opens a whole new world of possibilities to what a skeleton watch can be. Housed in an angular 41mm steel case, the symmetrical dial bears the form of a four-pointed star, a nod to the Zenith “double Z” logo of the 1960s. A constantly running 1/10th of a second counter at 6 o’clock makes steady jumps in fixed increments, completing one revolution every 10 seconds.

The open dial comes in black or blue, with the skeleton movement’s mainplate, as well as the bridges and open star-shaped oscillating weight finished in the same colour as the dial for a cohesive look. Various finishes of matte, satin-brushed and polished surfaces further accentuate the colour’s depth and intensity.

Visible from the front and the sapphire display back is the openworked version of the high-frequency automatic El Primero calibre, the 3620 SK. Built with a similar architecture as the El Primero 3600 1/10th of a second chronograph, this automatic manufacture movement drives the 1/10th of a second hand directly from the escapement. Its efficient automatic bi-directional winding mechanism with a star-shaped rotor delivers a power reserve of about 60 hours.

The watch also features an quick strap- change mechanism consisting of secure buttons on the back. The satin-brushed steel bracelet with chamfered and polished edges can be easily swapped with the accompanying rubber strap and steel folding clasp with a starry sky pattern that’s colour- matched to the dial.

DEFY EXTREME GLACIER

Blurring the lines between precision watchmaking and sculptural, wearable art, the Defy Extreme Glacier is directly inspired by frozen barren landscapes, where only those truly adapted to endure the harsh and extreme environment can thrive.

An integral part of the titanium case, the component that protects the pushers, as well as the dodecagonal bezel, is crafted from chalcedony, a semi-translucent crystalline stone with a pale blue tone that evokes frozen glaciers. Meticulously cut and polished by hand, every stone is different and exhibits slightly different colours and fibrous structures, making each of the 50 examples of the watch a unique piece.

Its open dial reveals the inner workings of the innovative and singular El Primero 1/100th of a second automatic high-frequency chronograph calibre and its two regulating organs. In keeping with the icy theme, the chronograph counters are made from transparent sapphire crystal with a frosted finish that’s reminiscent of an ice layer, which allows light to pass through.

To complete the look of this conceptual piece, a durable black Velcro strap and a white rubber option are supplied. Both can be easily swapped with the titanium bracelet using the quick strap-change mechanism on the back of the case.