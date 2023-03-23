The Art of Rock and Roll: The RM 66 Flying Tourbillon by Richard Mille

A tribute to the disruptive spirit of the ’60s and rock ‘n’ roll, the irreverent 50-piece limited- edition RM 66 Flying Tourbillon by Richard Mille is a rebel in more ways than one.

Hands-On Approach

Holding the movement in its fingers is an openworked red gold skeletal hand flashing the devil’s horn sign. All five fingers were first milled before Genevan master engraver Olivier Vaucher perfected them by hand. Meticulous deburring and polishing bring out the bones’ contours, while the micro-blasted finish highlights the delicate joints.

Bold Movement

The RM 66 is powered by Richard Mille’s first movement with an inverted 180-degree format, which sees the flying tourbillon with a variable inertia balance at 12 o’clock. The titanium movement owes its highly skeletonised look to the tourbillon cage that’s fixed at only one end of its axis. This eliminates the upper bridge and accentuates the ethereal qualities of the calibre.

Exquisite Extras

Adding a rebellious edge to the creation are guitar pick-shaped indexes and a titanium crown in the shape of a spider, whose legs encase a ruby and circular black rubber gasket beneath. In a nod to the RM 052 Tourbillon Skull watch, the middle of the crown bears a skull insignia.

Punk Meets Luxe

The 42.7mm by 49.94mm curved tonneau case boasts rugged Carbon TPT that contrasts against the luxe sheen of red gold inserts. Set into the titanium case middle with satin-finished pillars and polished bevels, these plates flaunt a clous de Paris pattern that is hand-polished to create sharp edges reminiscent of punk-rocker belt studs.