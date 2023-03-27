The Art of Craft: The craftsmanship behind Jaeger-LeCoultre’s fine watchmaking

The aesthetic side of fine watchmaking demands skills of the highest degree – here’s how Jaeger-LeCoultre’s artisans combine creativity and technique to produce extraordinary timepieces.

When Jaeger-LeCoultre opened its Métiers Rares Atelier in 2016 on its Vallée de Joux premises, it showed how much the Swiss watchmaker prized its artistic capabilities. Not that the manufacture was never focused on the decorative side of horology, of course – it is, after all, one of the few watchmakers in the world that can develop, produce and decorate all its timepieces within its own workshops.

This atelier for rare crafts brings together all of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s artisans, including enamellers, chamferers, gem-setters and engravers, who used to work on separate floors, so that they are able to interact and work together more cohesively and creatively. This also serves as a showcase for the maison’s full range of crafting skills and expertise. While not everyone has the opportunity to visit the facility, there is much to discover and learn just from the creations that have been made by the very hands of these expert craftsmen. Here, we highlight key artistic disciplines at the manufacture and a few masterpieces that have emerged from it.

ENAMELLING

The age-old art form is a decorative technique often used in watchmaking, whether to create glossy dials in deep, rich and uniform hues or to produce exquisite patterns and artworks of spectacular colours and intricacy.

At Jaeger-LeCoultre, it is an important technique that the maison showcases its artistic expertise with. Exquisite enamelling is seen on both wristwatches and larger masterpieces, such as the one-of-a-kind Atmos Régulateur “Cherry Blossom” from last year.

As much a marvel as the clock at the centre of the creation are the two panels that flank it, which form a canvas for a breathtaking scene depicting the arrival of spring. A pair of birds, one perched on and the other flitting among the sprigs of a cherry blossom tree, add poetic expression to a picture that is an ode to the blooming sakura, a Japanese symbol for renewal.

This is the largest enamelled piece ever undertaken at the maison, requiring in total 200 hours of work and even a new kiln large enough to accommodate the panels (each measuring 196mm by 105.2mm) for firing. In fact, the scale of this work presented multiple new challenges to the master artisans, who had to conduct preliminary research and technique experimentation before they could start work on it.

The black enamel background alone is a major feat. Using a dry enamelling technique, powdered pigment is sifted onto copper plates. The process is then repeated multiple times to achieve a deep, rich and uniform black. The panels are fired following each dusting and then cooled and flattened evenly. Here’s why this work is so testing – every stage runs the risk of disastrous effects like bubbling, cracking or dust specks that will ruin the enamel finish. Only when absolute perfection is achieved can the painting of the picture begin.

Painting with enamel is another intricate art form that’s even more demanding when it comes to executing it on a miniaturised scale. At Jaeger-LeCoultre, it’s seen many a time on its signature Reverso Tribute, a watch that holds the perfect secret canvas of just 3sqcm behind its reversible case. One of its latest miniature masterpieces is the 10-piece limited-edition Reverso Tribute Enamel Hokusai “Amida Falls”, which features a reproduction of 19th-century Japanese master artist Katsushika Hokusai’s famed woodblock print art of the Amidaga Falls in Gifu.

To create the illusion of a woodblock print, enamellers developed a special technique that mimicked the bokashi effect, which refers to graduated colours of the inks that are transferred onto paper. A carefully orchestrated process of many stages, it took 70 hours of work over the course of many weeks, including 12 to 15 separate firings at 800 deg C.

GEM-SETTING

Demanding skill and artistry, horological gem-setting isn’t simply about accenting a watch with diamonds or cramming as many gems as is possible on a watch to produce a showpiece. The design, choice of gems and techniques used are all crucial to the creation of a true masterpiece, and the Reverso One Cordonnet Jewellery creation is a good example of an exceptional combination of these.

Apart from the diamond-set, Art Deco- inspired front and back Duetto dials, other standout elements of the watch are the fully gem-set case and cordonnet (cord-like) bracelet. A total of 1,104 diamonds weighing 7.84 carats are studded across the entire surface of this stunner, which is a bedazzling sight to behold from every angle.

For maximum shine, artisans chose to employ a grain-setting technique, in which diamonds are held in place by beads of gold so tiny that they are almost imperceptible to the eye. This allows the stones to be set very close to each other, so that the watch appears to be completely blanketed in scintillating diamonds.

At the maison, gems are also used to embellish and highlight colourful motifs, as seen on four Reverso One Precious Flowers ladies’ timepieces. Intricately enamelled blooms are brought to life with a diamond-set background on these watches. However, there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the setting of gems – the artisans employed the laborious snow-setting technique, which utilises diamonds of varying sizes to realise a full coverage of the metal underneath.

ENGRAVING

Even something as simple as a small touch of personalisation like engraving is regarded as an opportunity for creative expression at Jaeger-LeCoultre.

This why the watchmaker has gone so far as to collaborate with renowned Spanish lettering artist Alex Trochut on an exclusive typeface. The design is modern, sculptural and, at the same time, pays tribute to the Reverso’s Art Deco history, making it the perfect type for inscribing the well-loved watch with.

The maison’s engraving service goes beyond letters of the alphabet and numbers – pictorial etchings that include the animals of the Chinese zodiac and depictions of famous monuments of the world are also available as options. And should you prefer an entirely unique inscription, a bespoke design can even be commissioned and achieved via a range of different engraving techniques. In short, the possibilities are endless, limited only by one’s imagination and creativity.