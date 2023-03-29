Watches & Wonders 2023: Key highlights and timepieces from the Geneva fair

Watches & Wonders 2023 kicked off on March 27 in Geneva with a dazzling showcase of timepieces from 48 of the world’s most prestigious brands. The annual watch fair is held at the Palexpo and will end April 2. Read on for all the biggest highlights of the event and bookmark this page, as we will be updating it frequently.

While last year’s Watches & Wonders event was particularly buzz-worthy as it marked its return after a two-year hiatus, the 2023 presentation looks set to be equally exciting with 13 new brands coming onboard. These are: Alpina, Beauregard, Bell & Ross, Charles Zuber, Charriol, Chronoswiss, Frederique Constant, Grönefeld, Hautlence, Hysek, Kerbedanz, Pequignet, and U-Boat. With the exception of Armin Strom and H. Moser & Cie, timepiece enthusiasts can expect to see the other watchmakers from the 2022 edition, which include Baume & Mercier, Chanel, Chopard and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Watches & Wonders 2023: A celebrity cameo by Julia Roberts on day 1

Chopard celebrated the opening of Watches & Wonders in Geneva on Monday, March 27, by inviting its Brand Ambassador Julia Roberts to attend, causing quite a stir. The Hollywood actress also stars in the new ‘Chopard Loves Cinema’ campaign – directed by James Gray – that launched on March 20.

The Maison’s booth at the fair is entirely decked out in the theme of this campaign, featuring the new films and visuals of Julia Roberts wearing Chopard jewellery and watches. The brand’s Co-Presidents, Caroline and Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, also announced a new milestone in the ‘Journey to Sustainable Luxury’ – a long-term programme that Chopard has been committed to to promote social and environmental criteria. A key element of this initiative is using 100 percent ethical gold for the production of its watches and jewellery since 2018.

Other things to expect at this year’s Watches & Wonders

What’s particularly interesting about this year’s edition of the horological extravaganza — which has traditionally been a by-invite-only affair for journalists, watch collectors and industry personnel — is that it’ll open its doors to the public for the first time on April 1 and 2. If you happen to be in the city during then, do book your tickets here. Also on the agenda are guided tours around the various booths, talks on watchmaking topics and trends, and an exhibition by Swiss photographer Karine Bauzin centred on the concept of our relationship with time. A full schedule can be found here.

The show organisers have also rolled out a side event titled “In the City”, that’s held around Geneva and comprises various activities spanning free tours of the Patek Philippe Museum, animated presentations in the boutiques of watchmakers such as A. Lange & Söhne, Hublot and Jaeger-LeCoultre, and dance and music performances.

With Watches and Wonders 2023 now in full swing, here are all the major timepiece launches and highlights you need to know about.

Watches and Wonders 2023: Key highlights and timepieces

Bell & Ross BR05 Green Gold

Bell & Ross gets verdant with the new BR 05 Green Gold, whose design is inspired by the iconic BR 03, and has a gorgeous green dial that seems to change shade — from fluorescent to a rich bottle green — depending on the lighting. The watch has an integrated case and bracelet, and on its caseback is a gold oscillating weight. More about the timepiece and Bell & Ross’ other releases here.

Cartier reinvents the classics

Over at Cartier, classic icons such as the Tank, Baignoire and Panthère get fresh new reinterpretations and additions. The signature Tank for instance, now comes in a new iteration called the Tank Normale, an hour/minute timepiece with a skeletonised movement and a 24-hour complication. It’s available in yellow gold or platinum and is limited to 50 numbered watches, as well as a bejewelled rendition festooned with brilliant-cut diamonds that’s limited to only 20 numbered pieces. Meanwhile, the Baignoire watch boasts a refreshed oval dial, new proportions and Roman numerals complemented with a gold ribbon. As for the La Panthère De Cartier, it’s an exquisite jewellery watch that comes in yellow or rose gold. It’s decorated with black lacquer details and tsavorite eyes, or in diamond-paved white gold with eyes of emerald. The watch is equipped with a sleek magnetic system with no visible hinges.

Grand Seiko Tentagraph

After a memorable Watches & Wonders debut last year with the Evolution 9 collection of mechanical sports watches, Grand Seiko once again makes a splash in 2023 with the Tentagraph, its first-ever automatic high-beat chronograph. It’s powered by the new Tentagraph Caliber 9SC5 movement with a frequency of ten beats per second and has a power reserve of three days. The watch features a vertical clutch and column wheel to control the chronograph and ensure accuracy.

Gucci heralds a new chapter of fine watchmaking

The Italian fashion house has revealed a dazzling line-up of fine timepieces mounted with gemstones and decorated with whimsical motifs the likes of dancing bees, planets and the sky. The G-Timeless Dancing Bees, for example, is a stunning work of art with its moving bee details, which are set atop dial options of green opal or turquoise stone. It’s covered in diamonds, which make their way along the crescent-style tourbillon and around the bezel and crown. Then there’s the G-Timeless Planetarium, which the epitome of extravagance with its array of gemstones on the dial. Four permutations are available, but our favourite has got to be the pink gold variation (pictured) that comes with a brown strap, and is set with rubies, fire opals, pink tourmaline, and mandarin garnet.

Hermès H08, Arceau Petite Lune and Slim Hermès Cheval de Légende

The sporty Hermès H08 collection gets two new models this year. First up, the H08 gets a fresh look with bold new colour variations of green (CEO Laurent Dorset’s favourite colour), blue, orange and yellow that inject a bit of fun and technology to the sporty-chic line. The hues are accented on the woven rubber strap, the markers and hands and even on the watch glass seal. But what’s most interesting is the introduction of a new composite material to the cushion-shaped watch case: 56 layers of braided and aluminised glass fibre are compressed together to form the sturdy but light case. Slate powder is also added to create a reflective, silvery effect that accentuates the black ceramic bezel and crown. Its concrete-grey dial comes with black hands and luminescent applied Arabic numerals.

The other new model, the Hermès Chronograph, is an eye-catching orange watch fashioned from multi-layered composite and features a cushion-shaped case made of carbon fibre and graphene powder. It has a satin-finished and polished titanium bezel, and a black PVD-coated crown with an orange-rimmed monopusher at 3 o’clock. Consecutive presses of this button activates the chronograph’s start, stop and reset functions. According to the maison, it chose to incorporate a monopusher function to streamline the design and make the overall aesthetic of the watch less bulky. The black-gold-treated and blackened dial is embellished with rhodium-plated applied Arabic numerals coated with Super-LumiNova, and touches of orange.

Another highlight is the Arceau Petite Lune. Imagining the moon with two mysterious planets on an aventurine dial with Diamond stars. The moon (bottom right) is in mother-of-Pearl. The larger planet is made of aragonite and the smaller planet is in opal. The aventurine dial is done over mother-of-Pearl also to add textural interest on the dial.

Also noteworthy is the Slim Hermès Cheval de Légende, which is based on the 2010 scarf by the same name created by artist Benoit Pierre Emery. To recreate the art on the dial, artisans had to drill tiny holes into the white enamel dial, then fill the cavities with 1,678 golden beads before firing the piece in an oven to set the beads into the enamel. It’s a limited edition of 24 pieces. There’s also a blue version, where instead of gold beads, the dial is set with 1,678 blue enamel beads.

IWC Ingénieur Automatic 40

The IWC Ingénieur Automatic 40 brings back the original Gerald Genta design from 1976, with a few modern tweaks, most notably on the bezel where the five screws are now aligned and symmetrical. It comes in steel and titanium options, with the titanium being around 40 percent lighter in weight. Because the case design and bracelet are re-engineered, the watch sits very comfortably on the wrist. The steel models come with variations of black, aqua and silver-plated dials (see video below), while the titanium one has a grey one.

The watches are equipped with the IWC-manufactured 32111 calibre and a 120-hour power reserve. They are water-resistant up to 100 metres, and have soft-iron inner cases that protect their movements from magnetic fields.

Jaeger-LeCoultre rolls out new Reverso Tribute watches

Jaeger-LeCoultre‘s Reverso Tribute collection gets three new models this year. The Reverso Tribute Chronograph is a nod to the iconic 1996 Reverso Chronograph and houses a new Calibre 860. It has a skeletonised dial that showcases the chronograph and movement within. Another new launch is the Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon, which boasts two dials with completely different looks. One is sleek and elegant with Dauphine hands and a flying tourbillon against a silver dial, while its reverse side is partially skeletonised and displays a second time zone and day-night indicator.

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s launches also include four new renditions of the Reverso Tribute Small Seconds, which come with sunray-brushed dials in colourways of black, burgundy lacquer, and silver.

Montblanc 8000 capsule collection

Montblanc has introduced the new Montblanc 8000 capsule collection as a tribute to alpinists and the world’s 14 highest peaks. The collection comprises four timepieces specially crafted to function in harsh conditions. They are equipped with a new Zero Oxygen case that intercepts oxygen from causing fogging or oxidation of the components within. Design-wise, the beautiful watches feature dials adorned with shapes and patterns reminiscent of glaciers, ice and rocks, which are created using an old Italian technique dubbed the Sfumato effect, where colours blend gradually into each other. Find out more in our feature here.

Rolex reveals a slate of new additions including its first Daytona after 23 years

There’s much to look forward to at Rolex. It has introduced a historic new Daytona on the expression’s 60th anniversary, which also comes 23 years since the release of the previous model. The Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona is powered by the in-house Calibre 4131 that incorporates a Chronergy escapement and Paraflex shock absorbers, and has a three-day power reserve.

Five variations are available, but a standout is the 950 platinum expression that has a transparent sapphire crystal case back revealing a new 18ct yellow gold oscillating weight within. The handsome watch is crafted with an ice blue dial surrounded by a chestnut brown ceramic bezel.

Other highlights include a new Perpetual 1908, which is inspired by one of the first Rolex watches with a Perpetual rotor. 1908 refers to the year that the Rolex trademark was officially registered in Switzerland. There are four expressions in white or yellow gold, with choices of an intense white or black dial. The watch is fashioned with a slim case adorned with a bezel that is partly domed and partly fluted. It features a transparent case back to show off the movement and craftsmanship within, and is driven by the new Calibre 7140.

For those who can’t resist a pop of colour, the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 is a stunner with its vibrant dial speckled with hues of turquoise blue, red, fuchsia, orange, green and yellow. The watch is decorated with 31 emojis that change daily in its date window at 3 o’clock, and seven inspirational words such as “happy”, “eternity” and “love” in the day window at 12 o’clock.

It comes in three variations in 18-ct yellow, white or Everose gold, and has a vivid dial with a jigsaw puzzle-inspired motif that’s created using champlevé enamelling. The hours are marked by 10 baguette-cut sapphires in six different hues set according to the main colour of the dial, which is turquoise blue on the 18 ct yellow gold and 18 ct white gold versions, and orange on the watch in 18 ct Everose gold.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph with box sapphire

TAG Heuer gives its emblematic Carrera a vintage twist by topping its 39mm stainless steel case with box sapphire crystal similar to the domed hesalite crystals found on the watch’s 1970s models. The crystal is carefully crafted so that its curve seamlessly spreads over the tachymeter scale that goes around the dial edge and inside the case. The timepiece comes in two models: one with a blue dial and blue calfskin leather strap, and the other with a black-and-silver “reverse panda” dial.

Vacheron Constantin’s Overseas model gets the retrograde moonphase treatment

As its name suggests, the Vacheron Constantin Overseas Retrograde Moon Phase introduces new features in the from of a moon phase and retrograde date. These are paired with a six-sided bezel, fluted crown, polished and satin-brushed finishes and a translucent lacquered dial. The watch is powered by an in-house Calibre 2460 R31L/2 and comes with a 40-hour power reserve.

Videos and additional reporting by Stephanie Ip, François Oosthuizen and Allyson Klass

