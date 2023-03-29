Watches & Wonders 2023: Bell & Ross rolls out a stylish trio of timepieces

A brand synonymous with its instrument styled watches, Bell & Ross needs no introduction. It is also a brand that continues to push the envelope in terms of breaking new ground in horology with its creative use of materials, colours and styles. At Watches & Wonders 2023, the brand showcased those elements with a trio of timepieces that exemplified Bell & Ross’ expertise in those departments.

The new Bell & Ross watches launched at Watches & Wonders 2023

Gold & Green

For Watches & Wonders 2023, Bell & Ross elevates the BR 05 with a new gold edition. The new BR 05 Green Gold fits in perfectly with the rest of the Bell & Ross BR 05 family with a design inspired by the iconic BR 03, which it revisits in a more refined style. With an integrated case and bracelet, the result is a clean, stylish design with an edgy aura.

Characterised by 18-carat 5N gold, the BR 05 Green Gold creates the illusion of having a gold ingot on the wrist. The use of this fine material and polished edges brings out the contour of the case. On the caseback, a gold oscillating weight of the automatic BR-CAL.321 mechanism carries on this luxurious motif.

The addition of the precious, radiant metal pairs impeccably with the luminous dressy green dial. This contrasting effect is a direct result of the shade of the face, which utilises a painted metal plate with coats of tinted green varnish that creates a sunburst effect. Depending on the reflections hitting its surface, its shade moves from fluorescent to dark bottle green.

A third off-white shade further enriches the dial with fine, discreet touches. To ensure better readability in the dark, the hands (except for the seconds-hands), numerals and indices, are covered in luminescent C3 superluminova.

Urban explorers are given a choice of two strap styles for the BR 05 Green Gold. They include an integrated bracelet designed entirely in satin-brushed gold and a second classic alligator-leather strap for a fitting contrast. This is the first time the BR 05 is featuring a leather strap.

BR 05 GREEN GOLD [BR05A-GN-PG] SPECS

Movement BR-CAL.321. Automatic mechanical

Case 40 mm satin-polished 18 k rose gold. Water-resistant to 100 metres

Bronze Diver

Bell & Ross marks a new nautical odyssey with the new BR 03-92 Diver White Bronze. Reinterpreting the functionality of fighter plane dashboards for the deep, the model proudly embraces the signature ‘round within a square’ case. Like all instrument watches in the BR 03 family, the new BR 03-92 Diver White Bronze was conceived and designed as a professional quality tool for divers.

As such, the timepiece complies with international standard ISO-6425, which states that a “diver’s watch” is a “watch designed to withstand diving in water at depths of at least 100 metres and equipped with a secured measuring system”. Under water, the indices must still be visible at a distance of 25cm in the dark. A diver’s watch must also be magnetic-resistant, shock-resistant and, of course, resistant to salt water.

Complying perfectly with all of these demanding specifications, the new BR 03-92 Diver White Bronze is an underwater instrument measurable to Swiss standards. With a case perfectly water-resistant to 300 metres, this model is available in a limited edition of 999 pieces and houses a 25-jewel BR-CAL.302 mechanical self-winding movement, beating at a rate of 28,800 vibrations per hour (4 Hz).

Key features of the design includes a one-way rotating bezel in polished bronze that’s fitted with a brown aluminium ring. There’s also a screw-down telescopic crown, completed by the soft iron cage that protects against magnetism. In terms of aesthetics, the opaline silver dial with its soft, pearly hue stands out. It combines perfectly with the bronze case with its warm, smooth reflections working in harmony with the red-tinted shades of bronze.

BR 03-92 DIVER WHITE BRONZE [BR0392-D-WH-BR/SCA] SPECS

Movement Calibre BR-CAL.302. Automatic mechanical

Case 42mm satin-finished and polished CuSn8 bronze. Water resistance: 300 metres

A Voyage In Blue

The first ever GMT watch from Bell & Ross was also part of the iconic BR 03 collection. Launched in 2007, and inspired by aircraft cockpits, it took the form of an instrument watch with dual time zone reading. Over the years, the Bell & Ross launched several iterations of the GMT timepiece. And at Watches & Wonders 2023, the brand lifted the covers off its latest – in stunning blue.

Sporting a head turning new shade has further enhanced the appeal of this fan favourite timepiece. Boasting blue and grey shades, the BR 03-93 GMT takes on a fresh new personality, one that’s rare, elegant and subtle.

With its luminous new blue dial, the BR 03-93 GMT Blue proudly declares its identity and personality. Its large blue and grey bezel not only frames the timepiece but also fulfils a clear function: the blue displays for daytime hours, while the grey indicates night-time ones.

Its contemporary aesthetic allows optimal readability of the time zones, with the bezel an added benefit for travellers to easily change the time in either direction. In addition to its clear readability, the 42 x 42mm steel case, which is water-resistant to 100m, houses a 25-jewel BR-CAL.303 self-winding mechanical movement.

Beating at a rate of 28,800 vibrations per hour, it guarantees a power reserve of approximately 42 hours – perfect precision and optimal efficiency. The new BR 03-93 GMT Blue is visually enhanced by a matching blue Nappa Soft calf leather strap. With its elegant tone-on-tone stitching, the blue shade coating the steel bezel is harmoniously reflected with the sunburst dial.

BR 03-93 GMT BLUE [BR0393-BLU-ST/SCA] SPECS

Movement Calibre BR-CAL.303. Automatic mechanica

Case 42 mm satin-finished and polished steel. Bi-directional rotating bezel with 100 metre water resistance

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore

(Images: Bell & Ross)