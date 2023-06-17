Five Norqain watches for the sporty Dad

For the adventure-seeking Dad, Norqain’s robust yet good-looking timepieces are made for a lifetime of adventurous moments. Here are our picks of the independent Swiss manufacture’s sports-inspired styles that’ll delight Pops this Father’s Day

INDEPENDENCE SKELETON 42MM BLUE

This model’s skeletonised Sellita movement is based on the architecture principles of beam construction, in which each support point is held by at least two arms. Wearers can admire the robust, shock-resistant movement and blue openwork dial through the sapphire glass on both sides of the stainless steel case featuring three different finishes – brushed, polished and sandblasted. The central hour, minute and seconds hands are coloured with a vibrant blue lacquer. It is available on an animal cruelty-free rubber strap and a steel bracelet with on-the-fly micro-adjustment, which allows the bracelet to be shortened by 9mm on the fly without any tools.

INDEPENDENCE SKELETON 42MM DLC

Building on the immediate success of the Independence Skeleton models presented in 2021 and 2022, Norqain introduced this new version with DLC coating, while the indexes as well as the red gold plated hour, minute and seconds hands are filled with X1 Superluminova, which is 60 per cent stronger than standard Superluminova.

This timepiece is powered by the COSC-certified calibre NN08S and features the customisable Norqain Plate on the side of the stainless steel case. This model is available on either an integrated steel bracelet with DLC coating and on-the-fly micro-adjustment of 9mm or an integrated animal cruelty-free black rubber strap with “Milanese” pattern developed by Norqain’s partner BIWI Sa.

WILD ONE 42MM KHAKI & WILD ONE 42MM BLUE

Made with the brand’s proprietary Norteq carbon fibre material, this is the ultimate high-performance sports watch. With an incredible weight of just 84 grams, it’s six times lighter than steel, 3.5 times lighter than titanium and also has a 200m water resistance. Robust enough for virtually any activity on land or water, the Wild ONE was designed in collaboration with the legendary Jean-Claude Biver.

The watch can withstand 5000 g, which means it can handle extreme shocks and bumps sports like mountain biking, skiing or a gruelling triathlon. This model boasts a black Norteq case with a marbled effect and black three-layer laser-cut dial with a mandala-inspired motif made of Norqain’s logo. A khaki rubber shock absorber, which covers the titanium container that houses the NN20/1 manufacture calibre within, is visible between the Norteq protective cage.

The hour, minute and seconds hands are skeletonised, like for all other watches in the Independence collection. This reference is available in a black or khaki integrated rubber strap with a “Milanese” structure.

WILD ONE TCS NEW YORK CITY MARATHON LIMITED EDITION

If Dad’s an avid marathoner, this is THE watch for him. Featuring a light grey outline of the racecourse through a black and grey map of New York City across the dial, this limited edition is designed to celebrate the partnership between Norqain and the New York Road Runners (NYRR), as well as the brand’s role as Official Timekeeping Partner of the TCS New York City Marathon.

Also flaunting a black Norteq case with a marbled effect, a white rubber shock absorber houses the chronometer-certified NN20/1 manufacture calibre inside. A nod to the length of the race, only 262 pieces of this striking model will be produced.