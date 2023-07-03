Franck Muller’s Grand Central Tourbillon Flash is inspired by futuristic cars

Following the success of the Grand Central Tourbillon – the world’s first tonneau-shaped centre tourbillon watch – Franck Muller presents a new model that’s light years ahead of the horological game.

With a dial that is simultaneously minimalist yet audacious, the newest addition to the Franck Muller Grand Central Tourbillon line is a timepiece for which technique is literally at the core. Housed in the redesigned Curvex CX case that debuted in 2021, the watch movement is fitted to the curved case middle.

The 40.45mm by 32.1mm edition houses a self-winding movement with a sunray-brushed eccentric micro rotor offering four days’ power. Elevated above the dial, the 60-second tourbillon is suspended by a single bridge that also indicates the seconds. Hour and minute hands extend outward from the central carriage on openworked circles that are suspended around the tourbillon as well.

A new feature is the redesigned dial, on which Franck Muller hallmark numerals are replaced by vividly coloured indices on a microblasted black matte dial. The tourbillon’s cage bridge incorporates a striking neon arrow, which rotates around the nucleus like an electron, enabling the seconds to be read. Affording greater visibility of the indices and centre tourbillon, the sapphire crystal extends to the lugs – achieved via a special technique of fixing the glass at 12 and 6 o’clock.

Offered in neon green, electric blue and blazing orange, the Franck Muller Grand Central Tourbillon Flash comes after the success of the Grand Central Tourbillon, the world’s first tonneau-shaped centre tourbillon watch. A neon strap, which matches the bold indices and is integrated into the case, is made of nylon with a calf leather underside for a youthful, sporty look.