Harry Winston’s ocean timepieces are perfect for summer

Harry Winston commemorates the Ocean collection’s 25th year with the line’s first reference to feature an asymmetrical dial layout and the latest Project Z16 boasting a full calendar.

Harry Winston Ocean timepiece is the perfect accessory for summer, whether you’re island-hopping on a luxury yacht in the Greek isles or are simply looking to elevate your daily routine. Offering an array of men’s and ladies’ models to suit any occasion, Ocean timepieces are made for the audacious individual who dares and lives life to the fullest. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the signature line owes its success to a singular design code and bold spirit combined with generous lashings of glamour and sophistication.

The house’s dedicated sports collection, Ocean timepieces boast Swiss-made movements crafted with the latest cutting-edge technology for unparalleled accuracy. A solid water-resistance of up to 100m allows for myriad adventurous possibilities.

Offered in 36, 42, 44 and 45mm, the collection’s watches are distinguished by three arches framing the crown – a reference to the entrance of Harry Winston’s flagship salon in New York City. Beyond its round cases in gold, there is Zalium, the revolutionary alloy created by the house’s former president Ronald Winston, who was also a chemical engineer. Even harder than titanium, ultra-lightweight and resistant to corrosion and scratches, the zirconium alloy is reserved for the high-tech timepieces from the Project Z series.

Discerning collectors will be familiar with the headlining range – the Ocean Biretrograde. Flaunting an ex-centred hours and minutes counter at 12 o’clock, two symmetrical retrograde counters for the seconds and days, and a date window at 6 o’clock, the fascinating references have become iconic designs. The Ocean line also comprises watches in a range of complications, including this year’s pair of extraordinary novelties that highlight Harry Winston’s creativity and savoir faire in watchmaking and gem-setting.

The Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic 42mm

The high jewellery model of the Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic 42mm is limited to only five pieces

The house debuts an Ocean timepiece with an all-new dial configuration. Designers broke away from the hallmark symmetry of the Ocean Biretrograde Automatic to create the Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic 42mm that features a novel, asymmetric dial with a trio of counters indicating the time, date and moonphase.

In line with the collection’s maritime theme, white beaded mother-of-pearl is used for the dial to create the beautiful iridescent background. Now at 2 o’clock, the hour and minutes counter is accentuated by brilliant-cut diamonds in varying sizes that illuminate the polished white gold bands marking the hours, while the signature HW logo appears at 12 o’clock.

A closer look reveals a discreet minute track with black markings and a delicately snailed mother-of-pearl disc in the centre for added texture and depth. The date ring intersects the hours and minutes counter to form a perfect figure eight, the symbol of luck and infinity. Claw-set diamonds are used to mark the even numbers of a month.

Placed at 5 o’clock is a smaller counter for the moonphase, replete with a handmade yellow gold cabochon moon that reveals its domed surface against a blue sky surrounded by twinkling brilliant-cut diamonds. Set with 196 dazzling brilliant-cut diamonds, the white gold case maintains the signature aesthetics of the Ocean range.

With an impressive 68-hour power reserve, the automatic movement HW3203 – visible through the exhibition caseback – is decorated with circular Côtes de Genève, rhodium plating and circular graining. The final touch is a navy blue alligator leather strap with a white gold ardillon buckle.

To commemorate the Ocean collection’s silver jubilee, Harry Winston has created an astounding high jewellery variant of the Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic in five limited-edition pieces. Festooned with diamonds totalling 38 carats, the case, flanks and crown of this masterpiece are set with baguette-cut diamonds, while the dial is adorned with invisible-set baguette-cut diamonds. The hour and minutes counter glimmers with brilliant- and baguette-cut diamonds, and is crowned by Harry Winston’s siganture emerald-cut diamond at 12 o’clock.

Set against a blue varnished sky, the cabochon yellow gold moon performs its cycle in a diamond-studded counter. Even the white gold rotor flaunts 26 baguette-cut diamonds, while the bracelet with folding buckle boasts 558 baguette-cut diamonds.

Project Z16

Project Z16 features a full calendar

The Ocean collection also welcomes Project Z16 in a 100-piece limited edition. The 16th model in the Z series, it is the first to be equipped with a full calendar that indicates the date, day and month. Crafted in robust Zalium, the Z16 dial boasts incredible depth and volume, thanks to a juxtaposition of textures, colours and traversing bridges.

Colour is integral here: Touches of red lacquer highlight indications, while legible black apertures with white markings tell the date, day, and month. The bright blue lacquered bridges add a pleasing symmetry to the three-dimensional network of miniature gears and mechanical elements.

Your gaze is instantly drawn to the upper half of the dial, where components representing the days and months are arranged on skeletonised star-shaped discs. Two apertures at 9 and 3 o’clock frame the day of the week and the month. Legibility is further enhanced with luminescent material that has been applied to the blue hour indexes, hour and minute hands, as well as on the HW logo at 12 o’clock.

The constant motion of the retrograde seconds counter brings life to the dial’s lower half as it performs its crisp, counter-clockwise jump from the 30-second marker back to zero. Marking yet another first for the Project Z series is the Project Z16 inscription on the galvanic grey bridge and the incorporation of a red-tipped golden hand, which indicates the date on the black peripheral ring with a bright red 31 at 12 o’clock.

The sapphire crystal caseback reveals the Swiss automatic calibre HW3401 with a 65-hour power reserve. The movement also features traditional watchmaking finishings with radiating anthracite Côtes de Genève, rhodium plated and circular-grained parts.

A design feature of Project Z since its inception in 2004, the Shuriken star is found on the openworked white gold rotor and blue alligator leather strap with rubber lining and folding Zalium buckle.