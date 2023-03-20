Hublot’s new ambassador Daniel Arsham, who debuts a sundial installation, on his art and pushing the limits

In an Asia-exclusive interview with Prestige Singapore, lauded US contemporary artist Daniel Arsham talks about his unique way of democratising art, his ambassadorship with Swiss watch brand Hublot, and pushing the boundaries of possibility.

“Art is for everyone,” says Daniel Arsham, and we find it hard to disagree with him. To announce his ambassadorship with Hublot, the New York-based multidisciplinary artist has just debuted a spectacular sundial he sculpted out of ice and snow in the Swiss mountain resort town of Zermatt, which is not just home to a chalet-style Hublot Boutique Zermatt, but also keeps time with Hublot clocks and operates the Hublot-Express high-speed chairlift.

Created on a 2,583m ledge in the shadow of the Matterhorn, one of the most iconic peaks in the world, the 20m installation named Light & Time is public, statement-making and ephemeral. Incredibly, it is a functioning outdoor timekeeper based on the shadows cast by the quartz crystal-shaped obelisk. As the sun moves throughout the day, the shadow cast by the central pointer indicates the time in the raked snow. The sundial also echoes Hublot’s design language, integrating familiar cues such as the famous screws that hold the Big Bang’s bezel in place.

While it is only visible from the top of the mountain, which art lovers would have to reach using the ski-lifts, a video reel of this project can be found on Prestige’s Instagram account @prestigesg. By the time you read this, the temporary installation could have already melted away. Yet, it represents the very essence of his signature style and what he seeks to achieve through his works.

For The People

Arsham’s art melds the past, present and future – to showcase the malleability and power of nostalgia. Mostly on a grand scale, his works investigate ideas of history, symbology and the material nature of time to conjure up a kind of fictional archaeology – as if his artworks are viewed from the future. His aesthetic is visionary and thought-provoking, but also deeply appealing to even casual onlookers – for the concept of time resonates so strongly with humanity.

It’s little wonder that the artist has gained such popularity over the past decade. His first cross-over collaboration with Adidas, for a wildly successful sneaker range, launched him into the commercial stratosphere. And that was quickly followed by a mélange of projects that ranged from fashion to cars to jewellery. And why not?

“I remember having conversations with people in the art world who were very reticent about artists working in this way. Someone said to me, ‘How are you going to allow this brand to use your work, to sell this thing? And I said, ‘No, it’s me who’s using the brand to reach the audience, and also to work in an area outside of art,” he explains, adding that he’s even done collaborations with US bathroom and kitchen products brand Kohler.

“To me, it is whether there’s a message artists would like to send in this world, where art is still aloof and unattainable to some people. Do you think that we could actually create a new way to experience art? There can be a little bit of a barrier to enter the art universe, especially for those who don’t live in places where there are museums or galleries. There are artists who make work for themselves as a kind of personal expression. I think my work is more about trying to communicate with other people, understanding myself, where I am and what’s happening in the world. My art is free to look at and to engage with; to own is a different thing, of course,” he says.

One To Watch

Now with a slew of brand collaborations behind him, it is certainly possible for the public to own a piece of art. What we’re eagerly anticipating is Arsham’s upcoming watch project with Swiss watchmaker Hublot. “I’ve only worked with the brands, that I felt after the initial meeting, would really allow me to go into the factory and play with what was there. It’s a bit brave to do that. I think it’s going to be a challenge for the team at Hublot to realise some of my ideas.”

His fascination with watchmaking is palpable, especially when talking about his recent experience at Hublot’s Geneva manufacture: “I’m a sculptor, so materials and the way of working with things are important to my own practice. The level of technicality and material research and experimentation, in this miniature world in the factory, are truly unusual.”

He recalls in detail the amazing things he saw, such as the creation of components like sapphire crystal. “When the crystal comes out of the super-heated machine, it just looks like an amorphous blob. But it goes from this very organic-shaped thing into an ultra-precise universe. That kind of alchemy, that idea of material transformation, is something that I do in my own work as well.”

The Hublot factory and his own studio, Arsham reveals, are “complete opposites”. “My process is often very messy and chaotic. However, we share the value of craftsmanship and a commitment to pushing up against possibility. The technical aspect of creating these devices that keep time based on mechanical movements is something so magical.”

Remaining tight-lipped about the details, Arsham would only drop a few hints on his Hublot project’s concept: “We’ve been looking at timekeeping as sort of human obsession. The packaging of time and time is so related to my own work. Our common interest in archaeology and how we interpret time have so much of an effect on how we view culture, and basically, how we live. So, engaging with a company and a friend like Hublot that has that as its core ethos is helpful.

“Often in my works, there is an object and there are some cracks and things that are happening to it. Not that I’m going to crack the watch, but conceptually, I’m gonna crack what’s there. And I’m working closely with the design and the technical team there to experiment. I always like to do something that hasn’t been done before.”